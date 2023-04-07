These $30 Sandals Are Made With Yoga Mat Material — and Shoppers Say They’re Like ‘Walking on a Cloud’

If you’re under the impression that sneakers are the only shoes that can provide your feet with the support they need during long days of walking, you’re certainly not alone. However, as the weather warms up we can’t blame you if your eyes start to wander toward sandals and open-toed shoes for travel. That being said, it’s important to make sure you’re selecting a shoe that’s actually built to keep you comfortable — even on walking tours and sightseeing outings.

The time has come to trade in your unsupportive sandals and slides for a pair of shoes that’s actually prepared to alleviate discomfort, and right now the KuaiLu Women’s Flip Flops are ready to take their place for just $30 at Amazon. With the comfort of “walking on a cloud,” these sandals are everything you’ve been looking for ahead of your next vacation.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $37)

Made of a highly cushioned yoga mat footbed with orthotic arch support, these comfortable sandals are the ultimate warm-weather shoe for people struggling with plantar fasciitis or general discomfort when spending extended time on their feet. These shoes are designed to help relieve foot pain and reduce pressure on the arches, and their deep heel cups cradle your feet for improved posture with every step.

A durable, non-skid rubber sole makes these shoes perfect for long days of walking, and a flexible sole ensures a full range of motion — as well as impressive packability. The shoes are also made with a non-slip footbed, so even if your feet tend to get sweaty during warmer weather, you won’t have to worry about gripping your toes to keep the shoes in place. Not to mention the sturdy leather strap is guaranteed to keep these flip-flops on, unlike many other slide-on shoes. They also come in 14 colors (both vibrant and neutral), and sizes ranging from 5 to 12, including half sizes.

Shoppers can’t get enough of these impressively supportive shoes, with one customer noting that they wore these “super cute and comfortable” flip-flops on a “vacation to England” where they walked “20,000 steps a day.” They went on to rave that the sandals were “a lifesaver.” Another shopper shared a similar sentiment, explaining that they “tested these sandals out while on vacation” and after doing “a lot of walking,” they “didn’t get blisters” and their feet “did not hurt while wearing these sandals.”

Customers who struggled with plantar fasciitis were also impressed with these supportive sandals, with one person revealing that these shoes are the “next best thing to going barefoot without the pain,” adding that they “have very high arches and a high instep so they are perfect for me.” They even went as far as to say that they “may come back for a second pair.” Another shopper also admitted that they “have been suffering from plantar fasciitis for quite some time,” and these shoes were “comfortable right away.” They even noted that the “arch support and amount of cushioning were just what I needed.”

Whether or not you’ve struggled with discomfort after spending long periods of time on your feet, the KuaiLu Women’s Flip Flops are the one pair of shoes you’re going to want to take with you on your next vacation. Made with a cushioned yoga mat material and enough arch support to help improve posture and reduce aches and pains, you no longer need to turn to sneakers during your sightseeing outings when the warm weather calls you to do otherwise. Right now, the shopper-loved sandals are on sale for $30 in a wide range of colorful and neutral colors, so you don’t have to sacrifice style for function this spring and summer.

