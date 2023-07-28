Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Were Stranded at an Airport for Hours — See the Makeshift 'Bedroom' They Built

Airport delays are never fun — and that’s just as true for regular people as it is for A-list celebrities like actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The Hollywood couple was forced to make due when they got stuck at a Boston airport without any hotel rooms available for miles. Their solution: setting up a makeshift “bedroom” in the terminal. According to a video posted to Shepard’s Instagram page, the couple laid out blankets and sheets they purchased at the airport and relaxed with travel neck pillows.

“Moms be doin’ what moms be doin’,” Bell said in the video.

In total, the couple estimated they spent about $600 on bedding and pillows. Shepard joked: “The punchline is even though I spent $350 on neck pillows and blankets, I decided to just buy one toothbrush for the whole family to share. I wanted to save $2.30 so we’re ahead a little bit.”

For her part, Bell documented the nine-hour ordeal on her own Instagram in since-expired stories, which were captured by The Today Show and reposted.

“We made quite a home here,” she wrote along with a photo standing outside the bathroom with a toothbrush in her mouth.

Unfortunately, the makeshift bedroom didn’t last long — Bell said the airport staff eventually kicked them out. Luckily, the family connected with friends of friends who took them in at 1 a.m. and let them sleep in their attic.

Bell is no stranger to traveling with her family. Pre-pandemic, she told Travel + Leisure she would keep her kids busy on planes with stickers and snacks, and combat the stress of traveling with an eye mask and CBD.

