Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Were Stranded at an Airport for Hours — See the Makeshift 'Bedroom' They Built

The couple spent $600 on their DIY room.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
Kristen Bell
Photo:

Jason Bollenbacher/Getty Images for SXSW

Airport delays are never fun — and that’s just as true for regular people as it is for A-list celebrities like actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

The Hollywood couple was forced to make due when they got stuck at a Boston airport without any hotel rooms available for miles. Their solution: setting up a makeshift “bedroom” in the terminal. According to a video posted to Shepard’s Instagram page, the couple laid out blankets and sheets they purchased at the airport and relaxed with travel neck pillows.

“Moms be doin’ what moms be doin’,” Bell said in the video.

In total, the couple estimated they spent about $600 on bedding and pillows. Shepard joked: “The punchline is even though I spent $350 on neck pillows and blankets, I decided to just buy one toothbrush for the whole family to share. I wanted to save $2.30 so we’re ahead a little bit.”

For her part, Bell documented the nine-hour ordeal on her own Instagram in since-expired stories, which were captured by The Today Show and reposted

“We made quite a home here,” she wrote along with a photo standing outside the bathroom with a toothbrush in her mouth.

Unfortunately, the makeshift bedroom didn’t last long — Bell said the airport staff eventually kicked them out. Luckily, the family connected with friends of friends who took them in at 1 a.m. and let them sleep in their attic. 

Bell is no stranger to traveling with her family. Pre-pandemic, she told Travel + Leisure she would keep her kids busy on planes with stickers and snacks, and combat the stress of traveling with an eye mask and CBD.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Frontier Airlines airplane on an airplane tarmac
Score Flights to Orlando, Las Vegas, More for As Low As $19 With Frontier's Latest Sale — but You'll Have to Book Soon
An illustration of an open passport with stamps
Europe Will Roll Out an Entry Fee and Visa Requirement Next Year — How Much It Will Cost, How to Apply, and More
People are struggling with hot weather up to 30 degrees in New York on July 24, 2023.
This Sweltering Summer Heat Won't Let Up Until End of September, Accuweather Says
Service man helping disabled passenger to board an airplane
U.S. Finalizes Rule to Make Single-aisle Airplane Bathrooms Wheelchair Accessible
The Delta Aquariids meteor shower and Milky Way over the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mt. Adams, Washington State
This Meteor Shower, With Up to 20 Meteors Per Hour, Will Peak This Weekend — When and How to See It
Fried chicken in KFC close-up
British Airways Just Served KFC on a Flight From the Caribbean to London — Here’s Why
General views of people swimming at Fort Zachary Taylor State Beach in Key West, Florida.
The Ocean Near This Popular Florida Destination Just Hit Over 100 Degrees
The Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in the Bronzeville neighborhood on in Chicago, Illinois.
A New National Monument Honoring Emmett Till Just Opened — What to Know and How to Visit
Southwest Airlines airplanes on the tarmac and taking off at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
Southwest's California Flight Sale Includes $29 Fares and More — but You'll Have to Act Fast
Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris in a gondola in Venice on an episode of Trippinâ
After Taking His Mom on a European Adventure, Anthony Anderson Shares What He's Learned About Family Travel
Vai resorts
A Real 'Barbie World' Is Opening at This Arizona Theme Park Next Year — What to Know
The Celebrity Cruises Ascent sailing around the Caribbean
Celebrity Cruises Is Having a Buy-one-get-one Sale Right Now — With Cruises Up to 75% Off
Fire Danger sign at High in Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone Issues ‘High’ Warning for Wildfires — What to Know
JetBlue Mint Livery aerial on an airport tarmac
JetBlue's Fall Flight Sale Ends Tomorrow — and We Have the Promo Code
Vacationers dry themselves off with a towel at Mackenzie Beach in Larnaca. Cyprus
The World's Shorelines Are Shrinking — These Are the Beautiful Beaches That Might Be Hit the Hardest
Skiers down the mountain at Mammoth Mountain
This California Ski Mountain Will Remain Open Until August Following Historic Snowfall