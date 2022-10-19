Between packing the perfect, yet compact travel blanket or assembling a functional outfit, there’s an art to staying warm on a plane. And Amazon has no shortage of in-flight essentials to keep the chill away while traveling. But there’s also a top-rated product on Amazon that isn’t specifically designed for travel, but it’s an absolute must for anyone who’s always cold.

The Krifey Wearable Blanket Hoodie has a near-perfect average rating of 4.8 from more than 1,400 Amazon shoppers. And although it’s already incredibly affordable, the blanket hoodie is currently discounted by 24 percent, bringing the price tag to just $26. This makes it the ideal time to grab one before your next camping trip, domestic or international flight, or for a loved one ahead of the holidays.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

While the oversized layer might seem a bit fun or even silly upon first glance, it’s quite functional for its warmth, softness, and cocoon-like feel. It’s made of a machine-washable microfiber and fleece that shoppers say is warm without causing them to overheat. “Kept me warm in a 100-year-old farmhouse all winter,” shared one shopper, who also said it’s “the loveliest thing I’ve ever had the pleasure of owning.”

Additional details like the elastic cuff keeps the oversized sleeves from feeling cumbersome and there’s even a snap closure around the hoodie to make the neck opening more snug. Plus, it features a large pocket at the front, which provides extra warmth for your hands; however, that spacious interior can be useful for keeping essential items such as your phone, earbuds, hand sanitizer, or even a boarding pass close by.

You might notice the blanket hoodie doesn’t have any size selections and that’s because it’s one size fits all. It measures 68 inches wide and 38 inches from shoulder to hem. Shoppers of all heights and sizes have commented the hoodie is roomy and perfect for cozying up in. One reviewer reported, “My kids love them, and yes, we have really tall and really small people in our family, everyone tried it on.” They continued, “It does fit all.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $40)

Customers say the blanket hoodie is great for the movies, “lounging at home, in place of a warm bathrobe, or even possibly at an outdoor sporting event.” While it isn’t exactly marketed as a travel item, quite a few shoppers note it’s perfect for flights, traveling in an RV, camping, and different weather conditions.

“I can sit outside and stay warm even when it’s raining (and I live in Washington),” raved one reviewer. “The button on the hood is great, keeps my neck warm without feeling like it’s on my throat. It’s the perfect weight.” And it even makes a great present for frequent travelers. “I gave this as a gift and my friend absolutely loves it! She takes it with her in her RV because it keeps her warm on cool mornings,” another buyer wrote.

Some shoppers even note the hoodie is so amazing they’ve had to purchase multiples because their friends or family members stole theirs. “My roommate loved it so much that I bought her one so I could have mine back,” one shopper said. “My daughter and I both have one and she wears hers all the time! Unfortunately I think I’ve lost mine to my hubby because he also thinks it’s super warm and comfy,” an Amazon customer wrote. She continued, “So we’ll have to buy a third soon!”

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

The blanket hoodie retails for less than $30 in select colorways, but even with that wallet-friendly price, the quality is still pretty evident with shoppers noting that it washes well. “No fading or shrinking after washing. It does not leave fuzzies all over the place which is really important,” one reviewer noted.

Finally, the wearable blanket comes in an impressive array of colors. With more than 30 hues to choose from, opt for neon, tie-dye, camouflage, or choose a neutral like black or brown for a more conspicuous look while transiting through airports and flying. And at less than $30 for quite a few styles, you might even want to buy more than one.

At the time of publishing, the price was $26.