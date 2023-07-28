Travel Products Style Beauty This ‘Luxurious’ Anti-aging Sunscreen Gave Shoppers a ‘Glow Without Burning,’ and It’s 33% Off at Nordstrom Shoppers brought it to St. Barts and Southern California to protect their skin. By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 12:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten What if we told you there was a way to get a natural, sun-kissed glow while protecting yourself from harmful rays? Add in anti-aging benefits and we may have found the winning combination. And right now, this one-of-a-kind product is 33 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which is ongoing through August 6. The multitasking sunscreen that goes beyond just shielding your skin is the Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow with SPF 50. It works overtime to give you a safe, sunkissed look with the help of SPF 50 and a formula infused with a variety of beneficial ingredients that hydrate skin, provide a natural radiance, and work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow With SPF 50 Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $78 $52 Included in the creamy formula is macadamia oil to minimize negative reactions from UV rays, hibiscus oil to repair skin with its antioxidant properties, vitamin E to soothe irritated skin, avocado and coconut oils to moisturize skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and gold shimmer mica to add a subtle shine. Plus, the water- and sweat-resistant formula lets you safely swim for up to 40 minutes while getting consistent protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays. To use the lightweight gel sunscreen, pump it out and smooth evenly all over any exposed skin. It absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky feeling behind, and covers you with the coconut milk fragrance Kopari is known for. You can even apply it during non-beach days when you’re looking for a dewy, glowy look and a summery scent. And with two 5-ounce bottles of the sun shield body glow included in the sale, you won’t have to worry about running out before the end of summer or during your vacation. Travelers are raving about this “best sunscreen ever,” with one saying they “brought this for the trip” they took to St. Barts. They continued that coming from Pennsylvania, they were “very pale” but that they “got a bronze glow without burning” thanks to the “luxurious” sunscreen. A separate “obsessed” reviewer added that it’s “perfect for drier climates,” noting that they “have never burned on the beach or pool in Southern California.” Don’t wait until the end of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to get the Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow with SPF 50 duo while it’s 33 percent off. And if you want even more on-sale, shopper-loved skincare and SPF bundles, keep scrolling to add these options to your cart before they’re gone for good. Supergoop Glow Duo Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $64 $43 Coola Double the Sun Bestseller Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $56 $32 Vacation Leisure-enhancing Summer Sunscreen Duo Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $41 $28 Mario Badescu Ready, Set, Protect Gift Set Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom $45 $30 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit See More T+L Shopping Deals Madewell Is Having a Surprise Flash Sale Up to 70% Off — but You Only Have 24 More Hours to Shop The Breezy, Wrinkle-free Cover-up That Vacationers Call a Great ‘Grab-and-go’ Outfit Is Under $25 Now My Dad Swears by These Comfortable Dress Shoes — and Similar Styles Are on Sale Right Now, Starting at $37