This ‘Luxurious’ Anti-aging Sunscreen Gave Shoppers a ‘Glow Without Burning,’ and It’s 33% Off at Nordstrom

What if we told you there was a way to get a natural, sun-kissed glow while protecting yourself from harmful rays? Add in anti-aging benefits and we may have found the winning combination. And right now, this one-of-a-kind product is 33 percent off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, which is ongoing through August 6.

The multitasking sunscreen that goes beyond just shielding your skin is the Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow with SPF 50. It works overtime to give you a safe, sunkissed look with the help of SPF 50 and a formula infused with a variety of beneficial ingredients that hydrate skin, provide a natural radiance, and work to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Included in the creamy formula is macadamia oil to minimize negative reactions from UV rays, hibiscus oil to repair skin with its antioxidant properties, vitamin E to soothe irritated skin, avocado and coconut oils to moisturize skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and gold shimmer mica to add a subtle shine. Plus, the water- and sweat-resistant formula lets you safely swim for up to 40 minutes while getting consistent protection from damaging UVA and UVB rays.

To use the lightweight gel sunscreen, pump it out and smooth evenly all over any exposed skin. It absorbs quickly without leaving a sticky feeling behind, and covers you with the coconut milk fragrance Kopari is known for. You can even apply it during non-beach days when you’re looking for a dewy, glowy look and a summery scent. And with two 5-ounce bottles of the sun shield body glow included in the sale, you won’t have to worry about running out before the end of summer or during your vacation.

Travelers are raving about this “best sunscreen ever,” with one saying they “brought this for the trip” they took to St. Barts. They continued that coming from Pennsylvania, they were “very pale” but that they “got a bronze glow without burning” thanks to the “luxurious” sunscreen. A separate “obsessed” reviewer added that it’s “perfect for drier climates,” noting that they “have never burned on the beach or pool in Southern California.”

