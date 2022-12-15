Best Products Thousands of Shoppers Love These Soft, Comfy Ugg Slippers for Men — and They Make the Perfect Gift “These are truly the best slippers you will ever own.” By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Instagram Twitter Website Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Published on December 15, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

One of my favorite parts of the holiday season (besides the cozy clothing, and the hot chocolate, and all the Christmas music) is finding presents for my loved ones. There’s something magical about picking just the right gifts for friends and family and seeing happy reactions when they’re opened. Shopping for my husband, however, has always been a bit of a challenge — he tends to be picky and swears he has everything.This year, though, I got to breathe a big sigh of relief, because he told me early on that he wanted a pair of comfy slippers to wear in and out of the house (or in the hotel on his next trip). After some research, I stumbled across these top-rated Koolaburra by Ugg Men’s Tipton Slippers on Amazon and knew they were the ones. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $70 Available in five colors (black, chestnut, stone grey, chocolate brown, and dune) and with intricate stitching along the sides, the stylish slippers for men also come in both regular and wide sizes, from 7 all the way up to 14. Conveniently, they fit true to size. The Most Comfortable Slippers for Men and Women in 2022 Since the slippers are made by fan-favorite brand Ugg, I had a feeling they’d be of the highest quality, and more than 3,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers confirmed my hunch. For one thing, they’re seriously soft and plush, with a suede exterior and wool and faux fur interior that I knew would keep my husband’s feet warm and comfortable without overheating.Another bonus? The shoes are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, something my husband requested because he wants to be able to wear them while hanging around the house as well as out on a dog walk or quick errand. They’re also perfectly packable for trips, and those cozy linings will surely be a comfort on any of his travels. But the real kicker: they’re stylish and sophisticated enough to meet his taste level. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $70 And then there’s the price; at $70, the Koolaburra by Ugg Men’s Tipton Slippers weren’t the most inexpensive on the market, but still far less than many other high-end men’s options out there.I can see exactly why so many reviewers can’t stop raving about how great these men’s slippers are. “These are truly the best slippers you will ever own,” wrote one shopper. “They are so warm and comfy and I love the rubber sole on them, so if I have to run to the mailbox I just go! A must have!” Another reviewer added that they are “super soft, warm, and comfortable,” as well as “worth the price.” And then there was this glowing review from a third shopper, who said the slippers warm up their husband’s feet “just the right amount” and “the fleece lining is an added bonus for complete and utter comfort.” Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $70 When I gifted the slippers to my husband as an early present, he was thrilled to discover how attractive and soft they really were. They fit perfectly right out of the box, and he attested that they felt just as cozy on his feet while walking around the house as taking a stroll in the neighborhood. So take it from me: even for the pickiest people in your life, you can't go wrong with the Koolaburra by Ugg Men's Tipton Slipper. Without a doubt, they're quickly becoming my husband's go-to shoes this winter, thanks to their unparalleled comfort and serious versatility. As for me, I'm just happy I got him a pair of shoes he genuinely loves. So grab a pair for your loved one (or yourself!) now at Amazon to fill the holidays with a little extra comfort and joy. 