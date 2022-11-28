People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours

Cyber Monday is in full swing (and wrapping up as we speak), and if you’re anything like us, you’re furiously scanning Amazon for the best deals on your favorite brands. As the colder weather closes in it’s vital to find a cozy pair of shoes that will both insulate and support your feet through whatever the elements may throw your way. On sale right now? Koolaburra by Ugg’s best-selling Koola Short Fashion Boot.

These boots are your chance to give your feet the cushioning they need without making a dent in your wallet thanks to the fact the pair is 28 percent off for Cyber Monday, bringing the total price to $65 (in comparison to nearly $90). Available in 11 colors and even a ‘wide’ size option, you can easily find a pair to match your style. Plus, with more than 8,000 five-star ratings, they’re a popular choice, so you’ll want to act fast on this deal before the sale ends today at midnight PT.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $90)

When you’re shopping for a shoe to carry you through the winter, there are several factors to keep in mind. Being comfortable is essential, but depending on where you live you may also require a shoe that offers grip for those slippery winter days. Koolaburra’s synthetic, durable EVA sole provides traction, and a combination of sheepskin and faux-fur lining will keep your toes warm on even the coldest days. Shoppers also value the cushioning sock liner built into the boot, ensuring their feet are supported and secure.

The perfect travel shoe is one that can take you from the airport to the streets, and this style is versatile and timeless. Uggs have seen a major comeback in the last year, but if you’re not interested in paying the steep price, these insulated boots from their offshoot brand Koolaburra are a customer-approved alternative. “I may never spend all the extra money on Uggs ever again,” one customer raved. Another reviewer that owns multiple pairs of Uggs echoed the same sentiment, “As good as Uggs” but with a cheaper price tag.

It’s often worth investing in your wardrobe to ensure it actually lasts, but fans of this boot confirm the slashed price reveals nothing about the quality of the shoe. “No difference whatsoever to more expensive Uggs except for imitation fleece inside,” one wrote. “Which I’m fine with for half the price!” In fact, many shoppers admitted to owning more than one pair. “I bought three pairs of these in different colors,” one reviewer said. “They are comfortable, they keep my feet warm, and they look really great.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $90)

Related: Shoppers Swear by These Supportive and Cozy Crocs for All-day Wear — and They’re Up to 50% Off Right Now

If you’re going to be on your feet all day but still want to feel supported, customers swear these boots are a great choice. “I bought up ½ size to put my Ortho Heel inserts in,” a shopper explained. “[I] walked all over a huge art museum all day two days ago; walking up and down lots of steps, yet felt as if I was walking on air (even at the end of the day).”

Curating a practical yet comfortable travel wardrobe is no small feat, but this 28 percent off deal makes now the best time to start. Whether you have a busy day of running errands or jet-setting to visit family during the holiday season, these cozy, timeless boots are the perfect accessory for any outfit. Make sure to grab them now before Cyber Monday ends — who knows when prices will be this low again?

To buy: amazon.com, $65 (originally $90)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $65.

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

