I Wear These Lightweight $25 Pants to the Beach, Dinner, and Beyond — and They Even Save Space in My Luggage

As someone who’s frequently on-the-go, I always keep my eye out for a pair of pants that can be worn anywhere. You know the type: comfy and cool enough for the beach, but with a flowy look that can pass for everyday sightseeing or even a nice dinner. This type of versatility isn’t rare, but when I find a style that I feel like I can live in, I feel obligated to share.

I recently found this in the Kona Sol Smocked Waist Pants available at Target, which are described as a beach cover-up. Of course this $25 find is easy to throw over a swimsuit and the lightweight material dries quickly, but they also can be worn with a casual top to cruise around town, or with a more formal blouse for nights out. I’ve worn various types of footwear with the pants, including sandals, wedges, flats, and sneakers to complete my look.

Between the rayon-polyester blend and side slits that hit mid-leg, every step feels breezy and comfortable. I own the black pair, and despite the thin and airy material, I feel confident wearing them to a restaurant or show. While the Kona Sol Cover Up Pants are designed for comfort, I recommend sizing down one size because the pants have an oversized fit and run quite long. My favorite hack to combat the length when needed is to tie the bottom of the slits together, which creates a bouncy look.

When it comes to packing, the pants fold up nice and tight, hardly taking up any room in my suitcase. What’s also convenient is that the rayon fabric already has a slightly crinkled look, so any newly acquired wrinkles aren’t noticeable.

Shoppers also raved about the versatility of the pants, with one reviewer sharing that they bought them “with the intention to wear while going to the beach,” but now they “wear them all the time running errands and going to lunch.” Another reviewer called the pants “super comfortable,” while a third shopper shopper “wore these on [their] cruise” and shared that they had “good coverage” and that the pants were “breathable and stylish.” A separate person wore them on a beach in Cozumel and received “so many compliments.”

Keep scrolling to see even more available colors of the Target Kona Sol Smocked Waist Pants, which are selling out quickly.

