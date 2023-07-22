These Comfy, Versatile Sneakers Are My Go-to Travel Shoes — and They’re So Easy to Slide On

They go with me everywhere, from Europe to Walt Disney World.

By
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters
Terri Peters has more than 10 years of experience reviewing and recommending products. She has written about everything from snack foods to spring dresses.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kizik Review Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

One of my favorite parts of traveling is planning my outfits for the trip, but any traveler knows shoes can take up lots of prime real estate in a suitcase. Whether I’m headed to Walt Disney World for the weekend with my family or flying to Europe, it’s always a struggle to pack light and be stylish. But recently, I discovered a white canvas sneaker that seemed perfect for both keeping my feet comfortable and matching lots of outfits.

The Kizik Irvine is a canvas sneaker with a springback heel that allows for slipping your foot in and out of the shoes without needing to tie and untie them. The shoes come in a variety of colors, from tan to navy blue, but for a recent 10-day trip to Europe, I wanted a white sneaker I could pair with everything from shorts and tanks to skirts and dresses. I’m already a fan of the athletic shoes Kizik makes, so it seemed like a no-brainer to put this casual canvas style to the test. 

Kizik Women’s Irvine Sneakers

Kizik Irvine Ivory White

Kizik

On my trip, I packed everything from dresses to jeans and felt confident that the shoes would go with lots of my daytime outfits. Other than a pair of sandals, in fact, they were the only shoes I packed for our days of touring France, Italy, and Spain. I ended up wearing them every day as we walked miles and miles around cities like Rome and Cannes. My feet felt supported and never hurt once — which is always a win for me.

Since then, I’ve paired my canvas Kiziks with lightweight dresses on hot days at Walt Disney World with my kids. In the past, I’ve not found a sneaker that I felt looked good with dresses and skirts, but these have a simple, clean style that make them extremely versatile. And, not  needing to take several pairs of shoes to Disney means more room in my suitcase for the latest pair of Minnie ears.

Kizik Women’s Irvine Sneakers

Kizik Irvine Tidepool

Kizik

I’m not the only one who loves the Irvine. “I like the style and the comfort, but most of all, I really love the step-in, no-bend-over ease of getting into them,” wrote one reviewer, who gave the shoes five stars.

“These are the best shoes ever,” wrote another. “I have plantar fasciitis and these have been a game-changer.”

Others called the shoes “great for walking” and praised them for their arch support.

They’re also surprisingly easy to keep clean. While Kiziks are not machine washable, the insoles can be removed and machine-washed. When my shoes arrived, I sprayed them with stain repellent, and have been pretty lucky so far with simply wiping away dirt and smudges with a warm washcloth. 

Kizik Review

Travel + Leisure / Terri Peters

If you’re trying to lighten your packing load for a vacation — or are just looking for the perfect white sneaker to wear with summer dresses — Kizik Irvines are a great option. The shoe comes in mens sizes as well, so start planning those matching vacation outfits. 

More Slip-on Sneakers on Sale at Amazon:

Aleader Energycloud Slip-on Shoes

Amazon ALEADER Energycloud Lightweight Slip On Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

Skechers Slip-on Go Joy Sneaker

Amazon Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneaker

Amazon

Feethit Slip-on Running Shoes

Amazon Feethit Slip On Running Shoes

Amazon

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Shark Air Purifier Review Tout
This Air Purifier Is the Best Purchase I’ve Made All Summer — and It’s Working Hard, Even Now
Noromâs Anniversary Sale Is Almost OverâShop Deals on Le Creuset Dutch Ovens and More Up to 60% Off Tout
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Includes Comfy Sneakers, Carry-on Luggage, Flowy Dresses, and More Up to 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day Last Chance Deals Tout
The Final Hours of Amazon Prime Day Are Packed With Thousands of Deals — Shop the 40 Best From $10
Related Articles
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack’s Huge Sale Has Comfy Clothing So Deeply Discounted, We Thought It Was a Typo — Up to 91% Off
Travel sandals
Travelers Say These Best-selling Walking Sandals Are Comfortable ‘Right Out of the Box’ — and They’re Half Off
Amazon Slip On Sneakers Shopper Review Tout
Travelers Love These Comfy Slip-on Sneakers That Go With Everything — and They’re Up to 44% Off
Cariuma Van Gogh Museum
This Comfy, Celeb-loved Sneaker Brand Just Released a Van Gogh-inspired Collection — and It’s Selling Out Fast
Italian Summer Styles That Will Make You Feel Like You're on a Yacht in the Amalfi Coast Tout
13 Italian Summer Styles That Will Make You Feel Like You're on the Amalfi Coast — From Just $7
Keds Triple Kick Leather Tout
I Travel Over 200 Days a Year, and I Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Long Days on My Feet
Amazon Post Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deals Tout
Nurses and T+L Editors Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Standing All Day — and They're Still Under $50
Pain-Free Cloud-Like Sandals Under $50 Tout
Travelers and Nurses Swear by These 13 Pain-free, Cloud-like Sandals Under $50
Deal Roundup: Comfy Sneakers tout
Amazon's Post-prime Day Sale Includes Some of the Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes We’ve Ever Seen
Deal Roundup: Comfy Shoes Tout
Amazon Prime Day Is a Goldmine for Comfortable Shoes — Shop the 51 Best Deals Up to 73% Off
Amazon Prime Day New York Fashion Writer Tout
I'm a New York Fashion Writer, and These Are the 13 Amazon Prime Day Styles I'm Adding to My Cart
One-Off Deal: Kate Middleton's Superga Sneaker Tout
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-loved Sneakers Are Up to 56% Off for Prime Day — but They’re Selling Out Fast
One-Off Deal: Carry-on Backpack Tout
T+L Editors Awarded This Travel Backpack a Perfect Score — and It’s Only $30 for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Comfy Shoe Deal Tout
These Nurse-approved Sneakers Offer All-day Comfort — and They're 50% Off Tonight
PD Early Deal Roundup: Cute and Comfy Walking Sandals on Sale Tout
Amazon Has Slashed Prices Up to 46% on Its Most Comfortable Sandals in Anticipation of Prime Day Tomorrow
PD Early One-Off Deal: Joggers/Comfy Pant Tout
Shoppers Say These Comfy, Lightweight $20 Yoga Pants Keep Them Cool and 'Do Not Wrinkle' During Travel