These Comfy, Versatile Sneakers Are My Go-to Travel Shoes — and They’re So Easy to Slide On

One of my favorite parts of traveling is planning my outfits for the trip, but any traveler knows shoes can take up lots of prime real estate in a suitcase. Whether I’m headed to Walt Disney World for the weekend with my family or flying to Europe, it’s always a struggle to pack light and be stylish. But recently, I discovered a white canvas sneaker that seemed perfect for both keeping my feet comfortable and matching lots of outfits.

The Kizik Irvine is a canvas sneaker with a springback heel that allows for slipping your foot in and out of the shoes without needing to tie and untie them. The shoes come in a variety of colors, from tan to navy blue, but for a recent 10-day trip to Europe, I wanted a white sneaker I could pair with everything from shorts and tanks to skirts and dresses. I’m already a fan of the athletic shoes Kizik makes, so it seemed like a no-brainer to put this casual canvas style to the test.

On my trip, I packed everything from dresses to jeans and felt confident that the shoes would go with lots of my daytime outfits. Other than a pair of sandals, in fact, they were the only shoes I packed for our days of touring France, Italy, and Spain. I ended up wearing them every day as we walked miles and miles around cities like Rome and Cannes. My feet felt supported and never hurt once — which is always a win for me.

Since then, I’ve paired my canvas Kiziks with lightweight dresses on hot days at Walt Disney World with my kids. In the past, I’ve not found a sneaker that I felt looked good with dresses and skirts, but these have a simple, clean style that make them extremely versatile. And, not needing to take several pairs of shoes to Disney means more room in my suitcase for the latest pair of Minnie ears.

I’m not the only one who loves the Irvine. “I like the style and the comfort, but most of all, I really love the step-in, no-bend-over ease of getting into them,” wrote one reviewer, who gave the shoes five stars.

“These are the best shoes ever,” wrote another. “I have plantar fasciitis and these have been a game-changer.”

Others called the shoes “great for walking” and praised them for their arch support.

They’re also surprisingly easy to keep clean. While Kiziks are not machine washable, the insoles can be removed and machine-washed. When my shoes arrived, I sprayed them with stain repellent, and have been pretty lucky so far with simply wiping away dirt and smudges with a warm washcloth.

Travel + Leisure / Terri Peters

If you’re trying to lighten your packing load for a vacation — or are just looking for the perfect white sneaker to wear with summer dresses — Kizik Irvines are a great option. The shoe comes in mens sizes as well, so start planning those matching vacation outfits.

