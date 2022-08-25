This $12 Packing Hack Will Help You Fit More Products in Your Toiletry Bag

Score the bags now while they are still on sale

Rebecca Carhart is a senior e-commerce writer and strategist on Dotdash Meredith's news and deals travel team.
Published on August 25, 2022

Kitsch Refillable Flat Pouch Travel Bottles Set
With so many suitcases lost by airlines recently, many people have started to travel with just a carry-on. And while there are many ways to make more room in your suitcase to fit everything you need, one of the hardest places to create more space is in your toiletry bag — especially when you are trying to meet TSA liquid requirements. 

Amazon shoppers, however, may have just found the perfect solution, with the Kitsch Refillable Flat Pouch Travel Bottles Set. Unlike other toiletry bottles that have a bulky cylinder shape, these clever pouches lay flat against each other, so you can fit way more toiletries into your bag. 

Each refillable pouch is made from a durable, BPA-free material and is reusable, so you can continue to fill them with your favorite at-home products every time you travel. Each pouch holds three ounces of liquid, meaning they are TSA-approved, and they have a label where you can write what’s inside each one, so you never get them confused. 

Kitsch Refillable Flat Pouch Travel Bottles Set

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $12 for set of three (originally $20)

Not only are they leak-proof, so you never have to worry about any unwanted spills, but the pouches are also dishwasher-safe for added convenience once you return home from your trip. Shoppers rave about how they are able to fit so much more in their toiletry bags since the pouches are so flexible and thin. One wrote, “The pouches are perfect for packing carry-on toiletries.”

Another said they were the “perfect size for TSA,” before adding, “They are pretty compact and easily manipulated to fit in a baggie amongst many other things. A third wrote, “I cannot stress enough about how these travel pouches are so good to us. The bottles say three ounces, but it seems like you’re putting [in] more and you can reuse them.”

The pouches are sold in a set of three, and you can choose between black and white prints or pretty peach-colored options  — both of which are on sale, right now for just $12 each. And there’s also an 11-piece set that comes with three pouches, three spray bottles, and two jars if you’re looking to pack a lot of products. No matter which option you choose, you’ll definitely want to snag one of these compact toiletry sets before your next trip. 

Kitsch Refillable Flat Pouch Travel Bottles Set

Amazon


To buy: amazon.com, $12 for set of three (originally $20)

 At the time of publishing, the price started at $12.  

