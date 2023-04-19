I’ve Tried Tons of Swimsuits, and This Flattering $30 Style From Amazon Makes Me Feel Comfortable and Confident

I’m going to be real with you all: I’m a curvy girl. I’m also a travel writer who lives in Miami and finds herself traveling to tropical destinations pretty regularly. And you know what that means? It means I spend a lot of time in bathing suits, and as a plus-size person, shopping for them is often a bit of a nightmare.

That’s until I found the Kisscynest Plus-Size High-Waisted Swimsuit while browsing through plus-size bathing suits at Amazon. This particular bathing suit-shopping adventure was thanks to a themed bachelorette boat day with girlfriends in Miami. Everyone had to wear yellow (it was lemon-themed thanks to a bride-to-be whose new name would be Meyers), and of course I didn’t have an appropriately yellow bathing suit. But this one was perfect. It’s a bit retro with its high-waisted style, hugs my curves in all the right places, and provides a ton of support in the chest area without needing underwire.

At first glance I noticed both the top and bottom were lined, which I knew meant it wouldn’t be one of those suits that becomes see-through when wet. The knotted detail and cute keyhole on the top are both flattering and totally on trend, and there’s an almost belt-like detail to the front of the bottom that not only adds a little pizzazz, but provides a little more coverage to the tummy area, who might be looking for that extra mental support. The material dries really fast, making it great for travel — especially when you have to pack up after that last dip in the hotel pool or ocean.

I bought it in the bright yellow color (which is out of my usual color scheme) for the sake of this lemon-themed party, but it comes in seven other colors including neon orange, sapphire blue, and leopard print. Made specifically for the plus-size community, this suit is available in sizes XL to 4XL, though I will say it runs a bit small in terms of most plus-size items.

The lined top is wire-free, with thick sides and adjustable straps that provide tons of support and really hold you in without being restrictive, and there’s no chance of spillage when you roll to your side. It also comes with those flimsy removable cups that I think we can all agree go immediately into the trash — seriously does anyone actually use them? The high-waisted bottom hits at the perfect spot and provides decent coverage. If we’re being honest, I often wear my bikini bottoms backwards for a little more coverage in the front and a slightly cheekier back.

With just under 200 five-star ratings, I personally think people are sleeping on the quality of this bathing suit, because it’s really phenomenal in terms of fit, material, and affordability. One reviewer who says it’s the “best suit ever” shared that unlike other suits she’s tried, this one doesn’t roll down and isn’t uncomfortable when sitting. Another shopper calls it “a gem,” sharing that her trip to Miami was the first time she wore a bikini, and it fit her curves perfectly.

While I’ve got no complaints about jetting off to island locations where I end up spending a large chunk of my work day in a bathing suit, it's a relief to have a one that never fails to get compliments and makes me feel super comfortable and confident. Whether I’m spending the day on a boat tour in Curaçao, snorkeling along Belize Barrier Reef, or spending the weekend in Key West for my birthday next month, this bathing suit will always make its way into my bag. Trust me, you’ll want to snag the Kisscynest Plus-Size High-Waisted Swimsuit at Amazon for $30.

