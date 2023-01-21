These Flight Attendant-approved, Germ-busting $9 Travel Soap Sheets Are a Staple for Flu Season

This cold and flu season — coupled with a wave of Covid and a historic outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — has all travelers stocking up on trusted face masks and their favorite hand sanitizers.

If you’re getting prepared, there’s another tiny health staple you’ll want to add to your cart this season: Kiseer Mini Portable Travel Soap Paper Sheets. Coming just under $9 for a four pack of soap sheets, they’re not only inexpensive, but effective. And that’s especially useful, since the CDC agrees that washing your hands with soap and water is preferable to hand sanitizer alone.

These soap sheets lather up when you add water, just like liquid hand soap. To use them, start with dry hands and a single sheet, plucked from the dispenser. Then use a small amount of water to wet both hands and the sheet, rub your hands together to work up a lather, and then rinse your hands. And that’s it! Clean hands anywhere — even in badly stocked (or otherwise gross) public restrooms or porta-potty situations. These are also a perfect addition to a camping kit to stay clean in plumbing-free conditions as well as on flights when the bathroom dispenser runs out of soap.

Each box is 3.2 by 1.8 inches — requiring just a scant amount of real estate in a carry-on bag or personal item. And each order includes four boxes in pink and blue, each with 50 sheets inside. So that’s 200 sheets per order — and just $0.04 per sheet at the current selling price. (Pop this item on your Amazon Subscribe & Save list to save an additional 5 percent — and guarantee you always have them around when a trip comes up.)

While the item description bills these as rose scented, reviewers agree the aroma is super light and does not linger.

It’s no wonder the Amazon’s Choice product has nearly 3,500 five-star reviews. “I travel so much for work [and] nine out of 10 [times] there is never soap in the restroom,” one enthusiastic reviewer explained. “These work great.”

Another five-star review comes directly from a flight attendant, who calls them “so handy” for life on the go. “Love them. So convenient,” the reviewer writes. “ I give them as presents to my friends I fly with. Being a flight attendant in these changing times, you never know what to expect at the hotels. Soap on the go!”

Another satisfied customer calls them ideal for road trips. “These little soap sheets are so handy,” the reviewer explains. “I originally bought them to take on road trips as a lot of rest stops in the gas station restrooms sometimes don't have soap… or questionable soap. Now I take these everywhere, I just keep them in my purse.”

For a teeny investment (and a teeny footprint in a carry-on bag) these are a no-brainer travel essential. So stock up on Kiseer Mini Portable Travel Soap Paper Sheets now and you’ll always have a way to clean your hands when you want a deeper clean than hand sanitizer alone — even before you find yourself in a particularly germy situation without a soap dispenser. You’re welcome.

