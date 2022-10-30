Shoppers Admit They Didn’t Expect to Love This ‘Absolutely Stunning’ $39 Dress As Much As They Do

One reviewer said it’s even more gorgeous in person than it is online.

Published on October 30, 2022

Kirundo polka dot tiered mini dress
Photo:

Amazon

A pretty swing dress is a solid fall travel wardrobe staple since it’s versatile enough for multiple activities and can be easily taken from day to night. If your closet needs some refreshing ahead of your next trip, shoppers have discovered the perfect travel dress in the Kirundo Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress, which is priced under $40 and comes in plenty of colors perfect for winter.

The under-the-radar dress gets its softness and breathability from its polyester construction, which also gives it a lightweight feel so you won’t feel too restricted or toasty throughout the day — even if you layer it under your favorite jacket or cardigans. It boasts a flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that gives the relaxed-fitting dress some shape by accentuating your waist. In fact, one shopper even said, “The cut is so flattering for any figure.” 

Kirundo polka dot tiered mini dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39

The Kirundo Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress features a tiered mini skirt and lantern sleeves. Its modest tie-front, v-neck, and swing-style silhouette can be worn casually with sneakers, flats, and booties for laidback events, or dressed up with heels, wedges, and knee-high boots when the occasion calls for it. For an added pop, the dress is adorned with gold foil polka dots that are pretty enough for the season but not too festive that it can’t be worn beyond the holidays.

Shoppers have their choice of 10 colors, including neutrals like black, navy, and army green. But, if you’re a fan of statement-making hues, you can opt for the Kirundo Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress in an apricot yellow-beige, rust orange-brown, burgundy red, and more. It also comes in a stylish leopard print if that’s more your style. Sizes range from XS to XL. 

Kirundo polka dot tiered mini dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39

“[It’s] absolutely stunning,” exclaimed an Amazon shopper. “It’s super comfortable, a great length, and I got so many compliments on it! The sparkle is beautiful, it’s wonderful for fall activities and nights out.” Another reviewer shared, “[I] bought this as a backup for a wedding. [I] ended up wearing this and let me tell you, I loved it! [It’s a] great value and looks expensive.”

Joining in, a third customer wrote, “This dress is very flattering on me, which is hard to come by… I feel like I can dress it up or dress it down too. Great quality!” Further singing its praises, another buyer raved, “This dress is so gorgeous in person, I didn’t think I would love this so much.” 

Kirundo polka dot tiered mini dress

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39

Describing the fit, a shopper added, “The lining slip is not tight or restricting, so it actually does give you a really nice silhouette. It flows really nicely.” And, if you’re starting to think about winter, a final reviewer dubbed it a “great holiday dress” and was happy to report that it “fit perfectly.” 

From the sounds of it, the Kirundo Polka Dot Long-Sleeve Dress is going to be your new favorite item in your wardrobe. Get the reviewer-loved polka dot dress for $39 at Amazon today. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $39. 

