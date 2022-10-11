Kimpton’s Annual Sale Starts Today — and You Can Save Up to 40% Off Rooms Around the World

You'll need to book quickly, the sale only lasts two days.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on October 11, 2022
Exterior of the hotel main building at Kimpton Kitalay Samui
Kimpton hotels are helping travelers plan an epic getaway with its annual sale that offers up to 40% off room rates at properties around the world.

The sale, which must be booked by Oct. 13, is valid on stays from Oct. 15 through April 30, 2023, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. IHG One Rewards members can save up to 40% off the Best Flexible Rate, while non-members can get up to 22% off the rate.

“As we come off one of the busiest summers for travel since the onset of the pandemic and head into the 2022 holiday season, we are eager to help our guests plan their next getaway by offering promotional rates at the best destinations,” Kathleen Reidenbach, chief commercial officer at Kimpton, told T+L. “We also understand that timing is everything when it comes to travel, which is why our annual sale allows guests the opportunity to stay with us through the end of April 2023, offering enough time to plan a dream vacation that’s worth the wait.”

Plan a trip to Los Angeles with several area hotels participating in the sale, including the Kimpton Everly Hotel, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar Beverly Hills, and the Kimpton Hotel Wilshire, or escape to the mountains in Salt Lake City with a stay at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (which sits just a half block from ski shuttles). 

On the East Coast, travelers can take in the last of the fall foliage from the Kimpton Taconic Hotel in Manchester, Vt., or base themselves in the middle of New York City at the Kimpton Hotel Eventi, which offers PUBLIC bikes for guests to explore the city. 

Travelers who want to head to Europe for a fall getaway can save at the Kimpton St Honoré Paris — complete with gorgeous views of the Eiffel Tower from the rooftop bar. Or stay in the middle of the action in Amsterdam at the Kimpton De Witt Hotel, and settle into a leather armchair with a strong drink at the Kimpton Fitzroy London.

All Kimpton hotels come with several perks like complimentary pet-friendly amenities, complimentary evening happy hours, and the company’s “Forgot It? We’ve Got It!” program, which offers guests free necessities from cell phone chargers and straightening irons to lip balm and even quick fix apparel tape.

The hotel also has a secret password program where guests can score free perks like holiday tea candles, bar credit, and late checkout.

