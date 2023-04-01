8 Parent-loved Water Shoes That Are Comfortable, Durable, and Under $30

Warmer weather means trips to places with bodies of water are coming up. Kids water shoes are a packing essential to protect little feet for adventures at the beach, the river, or even a water park. These highly-rated shoes dry quickly, fit comfortably, and offer great style for little feet as they splash and swim. And they’re all affordable, too: No full- or sale-priced style on our list tops $30 (with plenty of options under $20, too). So stock up on kids water shoes now and get packing for a season of fun.

Teva Hurricane Drift

Zappos

These sandal-style toddler water shoes have a certain chicness about them. They have a one-strap with open-toe design with an adjustable hook-and-loop ankle strap to get the fit just right. A molded EVA fit bed is practical and comfy, and a rubber outsole has lugged grooves for traction. “The traction and grip make this pair feel safe,” one five-star reviewer shared.

To buy: zappos.com, $21 (originally $30)

Crova Kids Water Shoes

Amazon

Available in 20 colorful patterns, these water shoes are made of breathable and quick-drying scuba-knit fabric, and a hook-and-loop closure helps ensure a perfect fit. The honeycomb mesh footbed is nicely cushioned so it’s comfy not just for playing but for walking, too; the high-traction outsole provides solid grip. “These have been AMAZING for my son at our river, hot sand, rocky river beds, fishing, waterfalling,” one parent wrote in a five-star review. “They protect his feet from hooks, rocks and heat.”

To buy: amazon.com, $12

Reef Kids Little Ahi

Zappos

These sweet water sandals come in sizes for infants, toddlers, and little kids. The strap has a soft polyester liner so it’s comfy on little feet (note that only the infant and toddler sizes have the backstrap), and a contoured EVA footbed has cute prints like ice cream, hearts, or rainbows.

To buy: zappos.com, $22 (originally $25)

RJVW Water Shoes

Amazon

These water shoes for toddlers and little kids are soft, breathable, and as easy to wear as socks. The fabric conforms to the skin like a glove and dries quickly. Plus, they come in 10 cheery patterns including dinos, dolphins, sharks, and more to suit any little kid’s favorite style du jour.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Unisex Mesh Swim Shoes

Old Navy

These mesh swim shoes come in toddler sizes from 5 to 11 and have a versatile unisex style in teal and black. They have a breathable, quick-drying mesh upper as well as a cushioned foot bed for walking comfortably. Reviewers appreciate the good fit and on-off ease that toddlers can handle independently.

To buy: oldnavy,com, $12 with on-site discount code (originally $20)

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

REI

Limited sizes remain, but it’s a great time to score these highly reviewed, top-quality Teva water shoes at about half off. (Additional colors are available in a full size range at full price.) Polyester webbing is durable and dries quickly. A hook-and-loop closure helps get the perfect fit, and helps these shoes go on and off easily. Rubber outsoles offer excellent traction.

To buy: rei.com, $22 (originally $45)

Native Shoes Water-Friendly Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Hundreds of reviewers swear by this sneaker-style water shoe done in super-lightweight EVA and available in five cool colorways. “Love these shoes for the kids for summer—great for park and beach,” one representative five-star reviewer says.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $25 (originally $45)

Cat & Jack Slip-On Water Shoes

Target

These slip-on water shoes are made from lightweight fabric with a plastic insole, with a comfy, breathable upper that dries fast. Pull tabs get them on and off easily, while the full-foot style keeps them on securely, too. Choose from a pastel tie-dye hue or gray on black.

To buy: target.com, $12 (originally $15)

