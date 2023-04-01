8 Parent-loved Water Shoes That Are Comfortable, Durable, and Under $30

These affordable sandals, slip-ons, and mesh shoes keep little feet protected for wet adventures.

By
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin

Published on April 1, 2023

water shoes for kids on sale
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Marcus Millan

Warmer weather means trips to places with bodies of water are coming up. Kids water shoes are a packing essential to protect little feet for adventures at the beach, the river, or even a water park. These highly-rated shoes dry quickly, fit comfortably, and offer great style for little feet as they splash and swim. And they’re all affordable, too: No full- or sale-priced style on our list tops $30 (with plenty of options under $20, too). So stock up on kids water shoes now and get packing for a season of fun.

Teva Hurricane Drift

Teva Kids Hurricane Drift

Zappos

These sandal-style toddler water shoes have a certain chicness about them. They have a one-strap with open-toe design with an adjustable hook-and-loop ankle strap to get the fit just right. A molded EVA fit bed is practical and comfy, and a rubber outsole has lugged grooves for traction. “The traction and grip make this pair feel safe,” one five-star reviewer shared.

To buy: zappos.com, $21 (originally $30)

Crova Kids Water Shoes

CROVA Kids Water Sports Shoes

Amazon

Available in 20 colorful patterns, these water shoes are made of breathable and quick-drying scuba-knit fabric, and a hook-and-loop closure helps ensure a perfect fit. The honeycomb mesh footbed is nicely cushioned so it’s comfy not just for playing but for walking, too; the high-traction outsole provides solid grip. “These have been AMAZING for my son at our river, hot sand, rocky river beds, fishing, waterfalling,” one parent wrote in a five-star review. “They protect his feet from hooks, rocks and heat.”

To buy: amazon.com, $12

Reef Kids Little Ahi

Reef Kids Little Ahi

Zappos

These sweet water sandals come in sizes for infants, toddlers, and little kids. The strap has a soft polyester liner so it’s comfy on little feet (note that only the infant and toddler sizes have the backstrap), and a contoured EVA footbed has cute prints like ice cream, hearts, or rainbows.

To buy: zappos.com, $22 (originally $25)

RJVW Water Shoes

RJVW Kids Boys Girls Swim Water Shoes

Amazon

These water shoes for toddlers and little kids are soft, breathable, and as easy to wear as socks. The fabric conforms to the skin like a glove and dries quickly. Plus, they come in 10 cheery patterns including dinos, dolphins, sharks, and more to suit any little kid’s favorite style du jour.

To buy: amazon.com, $10

Unisex Mesh Swim Shoes

Old Navy Unisex Mesh Swim Shoes for Toddler

Old Navy

These mesh swim shoes come in toddler sizes from 5 to 11 and have a versatile unisex style in teal and black. They have a breathable, quick-drying mesh upper as well as a cushioned foot bed for walking comfortably. Reviewers appreciate the good fit and on-off ease that toddlers can handle independently.

To buy: oldnavy,com, $12 with on-site discount code (originally $20)   

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals 

Teva Hurricane XLT2 Sandals - Kids

REI

Limited sizes remain, but it’s a great time to score these highly reviewed, top-quality Teva water shoes at about half off. (Additional colors are available in a full size range at full price.) Polyester webbing is durable and dries quickly. A hook-and-loop closure helps get the perfect fit, and helps these shoes go on and off easily. Rubber outsoles offer excellent traction.

To buy: rei.com, $22 (originally $45) 

Native Shoes Water-Friendly Sneaker

Native Jefferson Water Friendly Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

Hundreds of reviewers swear by this sneaker-style water shoe done in super-lightweight EVA and available in five cool colorways. “Love these shoes for the kids for summer—great for park and beach,” one representative five-star reviewer says.

To buy: nordstromrack.com, $25 (originally $45)

Cat & Jack Slip-On Water Shoes

Kids' Grover Slip-On Water Shoes - Cat & Jack

Target

These slip-on water shoes are made from lightweight fabric with a plastic insole, with a comfy, breathable upper that dries fast. Pull tabs get them on and off easily, while the full-foot style keeps them on securely, too. Choose from a pastel tie-dye hue or gray on black.

To buy: target.com, $12 (originally $15)

