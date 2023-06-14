This Small Town in Virginia Has a Luxurious Countryside Hotel With an Infinity Pool, a Jean-Georges Restaurant, and a New Spa

Keswick Hall brings a bit of the English countryside to the Virginia mountains.

By
Lydia Mansel
Published on June 14, 2023
If Great Britain has been calling your name — perhaps after binge-watching Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story — but you can’t stomach this summer’s sky-high transatlantic flight prices, there might be a better option. The foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains are reminiscent of the pastoral green spaces of the Cotswolds and the rolling landscape of the Peak District — plus, they’re a lot easier to get to from most major U.S. cities.

While Virginia has a variety of beautiful scenery and numerous small towns, there’s one area, in particular, that gives off that distinct countryside charm you find across the pond. Located about seven miles outside of Charlottesville, Keswick is a tiny town (although “census-designated place” is the more official term) along Route 22, a drive accented by fences, historic markers, and sprawling estates. 

Keswick is mostly made up of residential homes interspersed on large expanses of land, but its key feature is a 100-plus-year-old property that reopened its doors to guests in 2022. In the past, Keswick Hall has been a country club, an Orient Express Hotel, and a private home to Sir Bernard Ashley, Englishman and widower of designer Laura Ashley. In 2017, current owners Molly and Robert Hardie began to lead the boutique resort through a multi-year renovation of its guest rooms, amenities, and culinary offerings. The end goal? Bring luxury and modernity (it’s now ADA-accessible) to Keswick Hall while maintaining its historic roots.  

If you browse photos of the 80-room hotel prior to visiting, you might expect Keswick Hall to sit far off the main road; it gives off an air of complete isolation. The entrance and parking lot, however, appear surprisingly quickly after turning off Route 22 — don’t let that alarm you, though. Once you enter the front doors of the lobby, you’re instantly transported into a serene escape.

Public spaces within the main building include a cozy library, a bright, airy sitting room overlooking the Pete Dye-designed, 18-hole golf course, and a variety of areas to relax across the terrace. In late spring and summer, guests as well as Keswick Hall members flock to the photo-worthy infinity pool, surrounded by lounge chairs and a selection of cabanas. The guest rooms mirror the design choices found throughout the rest of the hotel – lots of blues, whites, creams, wood furniture, and the occasional piece of expertly curated art. Select rooms have access to private balconies, where guests can sip morning coffee or pre-bedtime tea and soak up the Virginia surroundings. 

Work and life stress seem to slip away as you roam the grounds, but nowhere on the 600-acre property feels more removed and restful than the Keswick Spa. One of the newest features at Keswick Hall, the spa is the epitome of a sanctuary. A feeling of calm overwhelms you upon checking in — and you haven’t yet reached the relaxation lounge. Here, before or after your treatment, you can cozy up in a chaise lounge with a fruit-infused water and look out onto the deciduous forest through the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

If the general sense of peace and the property’s natural beauty are two of the defining characteristics of Keswick Hall, its food and beverage options aren’t far behind. A grab-and-go coffee shop, The Counter, is ideal for something quick, and guests can enjoy cocktails and small plates at Crawford’s (a nod to the Crawford family, the property’s original owners). Where Keswick Hall really shines, though, is Marigold by Jean-Georges, the first Virginia restaurant from acclaimed chef and restauranteur Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The menu rotates seasonally, but expect wood-fired pizzas, dishes incorporating local produce and herbs, and a well-rounded selection of entrees that never feel too heavy or overly complex.

A luxurious countryside escape, whether in the United Kingdom or the Virginia mountains, allows guests to take advantage of the fresh air — at Keswick Hall, that includes a round of golf, a tennis match on a red clay court, or admiring the area’s gorgeous homes by bike — while simultaneously giving them the freedom to unplug. If that’s the vacation you envision for yourself this year (and you don’t want to fly across the Atlantic Ocean to find it), you can book a room on the Keswick Hall website.

