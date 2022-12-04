This TikTok-famous Puffer Vest Is Also an Amazon Best-seller — and It’s on Sale Now

Shoppers compliment the $37 pick for being stylish, warm, comfortable, and lightweight.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 4, 2022 08:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Keomud Women's Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest
Photo:

Amazon

Just because colder weather is moving in doesn’t mean you have to forsake fashion for warmth. The puffer jacket has long been a staple in many a fashionable shopper’s closet, but a puffer vest is another chic option that helps to bridge the gap between seasons. Making the “Amazon Most Wished For” list and a number one best-seller, this Winter Crop Vest from Keomud is a fashion staple you’ll be seeing everywhere in the coming months — and right now it’s 20 percent off.

This lightweight, uber-stylish puffer vest is made of polyester material with a front zipper closure and an adjustable drawstring hem to keep your body warm from a chilly breeze. Quilted padding panels create the puffed trend while also serving as a windbreaker from the elements. The vest comes in a vacuum sealed bag, but you can simply throw your puffer into the dryer for a quick cycle to return it to its original form.

Keomud Women's Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

Most customers note that the vest does run big, so consider going one size down for a flattering fit that doesn’t overtake your frame. The vest does not have pockets, so you’ll need to plan accordingly, but this basic closet staple comes in 18 styles, both bright and neutral, for any look you might envision.

Amazon shoppers love this vest, giving it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said that they were pointed towards the vest from social media, and it did not disappoint. “I first saw this vest on TikTok and was a little skeptical, but after purchasing [it] I can officially say I am a vest girl. I got the green vest and it is super cute and lightweight,” they wrote. “I will definitely be buying [it] in more colors!”

Keomud Women's Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Another customer noted that it’s the perfect material for the transitioning weather, writing, “I am absolutely obsessed with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time it keeps me warm and feels so comfy,” adding, “I took the advice of other reviews and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me.”

One shopper noted that the vest was “so cute,” explaining that she received “so many compliments” while wearing it. Another added, “Overall great purchase. I received so many compliments. Very warm and durable,” while noting that it was the “perfect winter/fall purchase.”

Keomud Women's Lightweight Crop Puffer Vest

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37

If you’re looking for a vest that is both stylish and practical, the best-selling Keomud Winter Crop Vest is currently 20 percent off in the black color. Grab it for just $37 at Amazon this Cyber Week, but act fast — this sale won’t last forever!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan Tout
This Oprah-loved Cardigan Is ‘Perfect for Traveling,’ According to Nordstrom Shoppers
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
Pooluly Men's Ski Jacket Warm Winter Waterproof Windbreaker Jacket Tout
This ‘Extremely Warm’ Winter Jacket Keeps Shoppers Toasty in Negative Temperatures — and It’s 50% Off Today
Spanx Cyber Monday Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Is Giving You an Extra Day to Shop Its Once-a-year Sale on Oprah Picks and Celeb Favorites
ORORO Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack
Shoppers Say This Top-rated Heated Vest ‘Takes the Chill Right Out of You’ — and It’s 34% Off for Cyber Monday
ALEADER Womens Cold Weather Winter Boots Waterproof Snow Boots tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon
Cyber Monday Editor Loved Deals Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Snagging From Amazon
timberland boot sale Nordstrom
These Perfect-for-winter Timberland Boots Are Finally on Sale — but Not for Long
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are 20 Early Black Friday Deals I’m Gifting This Season
ZESICA Women's Fall Long Sleeve Crew Neck
Shoppers Say This ‘Wonderfully Soft’ Sweater Is ‘by Far’ Their Favorite Amazon Purchase to Date
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases
Even Brooklinen Sheet Snobs Are Switching to This Best-selling Bedding Set — and It’s 55% Off Right Now
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel
15 Best-selling Amazon Sweaters Perfect for Fall Travel — All Under $50
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
Roundup of Coats/Jackets APEAS
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Has Up to 76% Off Outerwear — Here Are the 42 Best Jacket Deals
SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants
Travelers Love These Sleek, Wrinkle-free Pants That Are Just As Comfortable As Their Favorite Sweats