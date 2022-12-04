This TikTok-famous Puffer Vest Is Also an Amazon Best-seller — and It’s on Sale Now

Just because colder weather is moving in doesn’t mean you have to forsake fashion for warmth. The puffer jacket has long been a staple in many a fashionable shopper’s closet, but a puffer vest is another chic option that helps to bridge the gap between seasons. Making the “Amazon Most Wished For” list and a number one best-seller, this Winter Crop Vest from Keomud is a fashion staple you’ll be seeing everywhere in the coming months — and right now it’s 20 percent off.

This lightweight, uber-stylish puffer vest is made of polyester material with a front zipper closure and an adjustable drawstring hem to keep your body warm from a chilly breeze. Quilted padding panels create the puffed trend while also serving as a windbreaker from the elements. The vest comes in a vacuum sealed bag, but you can simply throw your puffer into the dryer for a quick cycle to return it to its original form.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $46)

Most customers note that the vest does run big, so consider going one size down for a flattering fit that doesn’t overtake your frame. The vest does not have pockets, so you’ll need to plan accordingly, but this basic closet staple comes in 18 styles, both bright and neutral, for any look you might envision.



Amazon shoppers love this vest, giving it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. One shopper said that they were pointed towards the vest from social media, and it did not disappoint. “I first saw this vest on TikTok and was a little skeptical, but after purchasing [it] I can officially say I am a vest girl. I got the green vest and it is super cute and lightweight,” they wrote. “I will definitely be buying [it] in more colors!”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37

Another customer noted that it’s the perfect material for the transitioning weather, writing, “I am absolutely obsessed with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time it keeps me warm and feels so comfy,” adding, “I took the advice of other reviews and ordered an extra small even though I'm usually a small, and I'm so glad I did. I love the cropped look that the smaller size gives me.”



One shopper noted that the vest was “so cute,” explaining that she received “so many compliments” while wearing it. Another added, “Overall great purchase. I received so many compliments. Very warm and durable,” while noting that it was the “perfect winter/fall purchase.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37

If you’re looking for a vest that is both stylish and practical, the best-selling Keomud Winter Crop Vest is currently 20 percent off in the black color. Grab it for just $37 at Amazon this Cyber Week, but act fast — this sale won’t last forever!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $37.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

