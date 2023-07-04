This Traveler-loved, Designer Luggage Set Is Spacious and Durable — and It’s the Cheapest It’s Been in 30 Days

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime Day — the retailer’s blowout sales event on July 11-12 — is the best time to grab a splurge-worthy suitcase set at massive savings. But we’ll let you in on a little secret: The deals have already begun. Whether you’ve got your summer travel all sorted or you’re still in planning mode, kick things off with new matching luggage like this Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade Collection trio that’s currently marked down to its lowest price in 30 days.

This set includes one carry-on and two checked-sized bags, a perfect combination, if you ask us. And the best part is you’re not limited to only one color to get this deal, as several shades are now marked down 30 percent including black, rose gold, and champagne.

Opting for a three-piece set like this one offers added flexibility compared to a twosome as you don’t need to choose between a medium or large suitcase as your checked option. The packaged deal plus the current sale price makes it an even easier decision — and more than 4,400 five-star ratings don’t hurt either.

This particular combo includes a 20-inch carry-on, which measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 10 inches with its wheels. Also including wheels in their dimensions are the 24- and 28-inch checked bags (which size up at 26 inches by 19 inches by 12 inches and 30 inches by 22.5 inches by 13 inches, respectively).

Use the medium checked bag for shorter trips and save the biggest for a longer journey, or you can bring both at the same time and even share with your travel companions, too. All three bags nest perfectly together to take up minimal space when not in use as well. “Me and my husband bought these in 2019 and traveled internationally for 17 months with them. They're still our go-to suitcases,” this happy Amazon shopper reported about the “very durable” suitcases that “still look good and function flawlessly.”

When it comes to organization, these suitcases have nailed it in that department, too. Each one has multiple zippered pockets including mesh and non-mesh options as well as elastic slip compartments perfect for a pair of shoes, umbrella, or even a small jewelry case. All three bags expand up to two additional inches to fit any purchases — or accommodate less-than-perfect packing — before the return trip. “I thoroughly enjoy the look, feel, interior, and compartmentalized pockets difficult to find in other similar luggage,” explains one Amazon shopper.

Another unique feature for these suitcases is that, while one half of each bag is fully enclosed with a zipper, the other has a compression panel with straps to cinch things up tight. This actually works much better than luggage that just has an X-shaped strap on one half (or is left completely open) as the divider not only hides things if you need to unzip mid-trip, but also prevents half the stuff from flopping out if you open a bag with the non-zippered-shut side facing up. As one Amazon shopper who was “very pleased” with this “durable and spacious” set explains, “[I] bought these for an international family vacation and they did fantastic! The amount of available space on the inside of each of these is excellent.”

All three included suitcases have eight wheels (four double-spinner wheels) and a telescopic handle that extends up to 41 inches, which works well for taller travelers. Also noteworthy are the reinforced corners which help keep your luggage safe in case of overly zealous baggage handlers.

The hardside bags are made of lightweight-yet-durable ABS plastic — and the cases range from 7.35 to 11 pounds which won’t make a huge dent in a strict carrier weight limit. “I bought this because I was sick of replacing my cheap cloth suitcase sets every couple of years due to rips, stains, tears, wheel damage, etc.,” another shopper reports. “I've had the opportunity to take a few trips with this set and I cannot be happier! It's easy to maneuver and it stands up to the harsh treatment by airport baggage handling.”

There’s no telling how long this deal on the Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade set will last. Opt for the color of your choice on sale for $245 total for three bags, including granite blue and dark silver if the above shades don’t appeal. Remember signing up for a free Amazon account is a good idea now so you can get the best deals on Prime Day and beyond. We’ve also rounded up more marked-down luggage sets that are worth a second look — check out additional picks from Amazon below.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $245.

