This Comfy Sandal Is ‘So Supportive, It Feels Like You’re Wearing Sneakers’ — and It’s 61% Off

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to dust off your favorite sandals from the back of your closet as your next vacation approaches. But if you don’t have a pair of tried-and-true sandals to turn to, there’s never a better time than right before a new season begins to invest in a shoe that is well-equipped to keep you comfortable and supported throughout your favorite activities.

Looking for a pair of sandals that can take you from the beach to a long day of sightseeing, and everything in between? You’re in luck — the Keen Women’s Elle Backstap Casual Platform Sandals are currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $42, and with more than 2,200 five-star ratings, these versatile shoes are about to become the only sandal you want to travel with during the warmer months.

These comfortable, strappy sandals are the perfect footwear choice to pack for adventures where you may be spending long days walking around but still aim to give your feet the opportunity to breathe. This shoe is sustainably made with recycled plastic fibers that are supremely stretchy, making the straps easy to slip on and off as you hurry through TSA to make your flight. The wider straps also won’t dig into your skin while you walk, simultaneously providing a stronger, more supportive grip so you don’t have to worry about your shoes slipping off your feet during the day.

The insole is packed with dual density underfoot cushioning that functions to absorb shock so you can feel fresh on your feet, even after touring a new city, and the sole of the sandal is made with a non-marking rubber outsole that provides higher traction. The shoe is also designed to leave no trace of markings or scuffs while you’re walking indoors. Plus, they come in a generous size range from 5 to 11, including half sizes, and are available in 22 bright colors and patterns to elevate your travel wardrobe with ease.

It’s no small task finding a comfortable pair of sandals that you can trust to actually support you throughout your adventures on vacation, but Amazon customers can’t stop raving about the Keen Elle Backstrap Sandals for all of their travel needs. In fact, one shopper dubbed these shoes the “best sandal for travel,” explaining that they bought them for a recent trip to Greece and found them to be “so supportive it feels like you’re wearing sneakers.” They continued, noting that the shoe “has a grippy bottom and the straps are so comfy and don’t rub,” overall admitting that they “10/10 recommend” these sandals.

Another shopper concurred that the shoes required “no break-in period,” adding that they were “very comfortable from the time I put them on,” and noting that you can wear them with “casual or dressier looks.” Meanwhile, one customer shared that these sandals “don’t give me blisters,” also revealing that they have “walked at least a few hundred miles in them,” and “there is so much sole left that I think I’ll get a few hundred more.” The best part? They even “dry quickly” if you happen to get them wet.

Comfort is the one factor you can’t overlook when packing for vacation, and if you’ve been struggling to find the perfect pair of secure, supportive sandals to accompany you on your travels this spring and summer, we’ve found your solution in the form of the Keen Women’s Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Sandals. Currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $42 in select colors and sizes, these highly durable shoes will make every day of sightseeing feel as light and carefree as your first, so you can leave your vacation feeling fresher than when you started.

