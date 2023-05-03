This Comfy Sandal Is ‘So Supportive, It Feels Like You’re Wearing Sneakers’ — and It’s 61% Off

Shoppers even call it the “best sandal for travel.”

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 03:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

Summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time to dust off your favorite sandals from the back of your closet as your next vacation approaches. But if you don’t have a pair of tried-and-true sandals to turn to, there’s never a better time than right before a new season begins to invest in a shoe that is well-equipped to keep you comfortable and supported throughout your favorite activities. 

Looking for a pair of sandals that can take you from the beach to a long day of sightseeing, and everything in between? You’re in luck — the Keen Women’s Elle Backstap Casual Platform Sandals are currently on sale at Amazon starting at just $42, and with more than 2,200 five-star ratings, these versatile shoes are about to become the only sandal you want to travel with during the warmer months.

KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $105)

These comfortable, strappy sandals are the perfect footwear choice to pack for adventures where you may be spending long days walking around but still aim to give your feet the opportunity to breathe. This shoe is sustainably made with recycled plastic fibers that are supremely stretchy, making the straps easy to slip on and off as you hurry through TSA to make your flight. The wider straps also won’t dig into your skin while you walk, simultaneously providing a stronger, more supportive grip so you don’t have to worry about your shoes slipping off your feet during the day.

The insole is packed with dual density underfoot cushioning that functions to absorb shock so you can feel fresh on your feet, even after touring a new city, and the sole of the sandal is made with a non-marking rubber outsole that provides higher traction. The shoe is also designed to leave no trace of markings or scuffs while you’re walking indoors. Plus, they come in a generous size range from 5 to 11, including half sizes, and are available in 22 bright colors and patterns to elevate your travel wardrobe with ease.

KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $69 (originally $105)

It’s no small task finding a comfortable pair of sandals that you can trust to actually support you throughout your adventures on vacation, but Amazon customers can’t stop raving about the Keen Elle Backstrap Sandals for all of their travel needs. In fact, one shopper dubbed these shoes the “best sandal for travel,” explaining that they bought them for a recent trip to Greece and found them to be “so supportive it feels like you’re wearing sneakers.” They continued, noting that the shoe “has a grippy bottom and the straps are so comfy and don’t rub,” overall admitting that they “10/10 recommend” these sandals.

Another shopper concurred that the shoes required “no break-in period,” adding that they were “very comfortable from the time I put them on,” and noting that you can wear them with “casual or dressier looks.” Meanwhile, one customer shared that these sandals “don’t give me blisters,” also revealing that they have “walked at least a few hundred miles in them,” and “there is so much sole left that I think I’ll get a few hundred more.” The best part? They even “dry quickly” if you happen to get them wet.

KEEN Women's Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Open Toe Wedge Sandals

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $67 (originally $105)

Comfort is the one factor you can’t overlook when packing for vacation, and if you’ve been struggling to find the perfect pair of secure, supportive sandals to accompany you on your travels this spring and summer, we’ve found your solution in the form of the Keen Women’s Elle Backstrap Casual Platform Sandals. Currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $42 in select colors and sizes, these highly durable shoes will make every day of sightseeing feel as light and carefree as your first, so you can leave your vacation feeling fresher than when you started.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $42. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Elemis skincare favorites
I Swear by This British Beauty Brand for Glowing Skin and Way Fewer Wrinkles
allbirds sandals
Allbirds Just Launched Its Very First Sandals — and You'll Want to Wear Them All Summer Long
This Travel-friendly Brandâs Sitewide Sale Has Vacation Dresses That Stay âWrinkle-free,â and Theyâre 25% Off TOUT
This Traveler-loved Brand Has Comfy Vacation Dresses That Never Wrinkle in Your Suitcase — and They're on Sale
Related Articles
Amazon Phone Crossbody Bag Tout
You Won't Believe That This Expensive-looking Leather Phone Crossbody Costs Less Than $30
This Best-selling Sundress Is the âPerfect Dress to Travel Inâ â and It Even Has Pockets TOUT
Shoppers Are Buying This Maxi Sundress in Multiple Colors Because It’s the ‘Perfect Dress to Travel In’
Tuitager Bluetooth Headphones Over-Ear Tout
These Comfortable Wireless Headphones Have Won Over Beats Fans — and They’re Only $20
BUXKR Men's Slim Joggers Workout Pants for Gym Running and Bodybuilding TOUT
I've Been Wearing These Comfy $26 Joggers for 2+ Years — and I Won't Travel in Anything Else
Roxy Women's Oceanside Pant Tout
Travelers Have Found the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Lightweight Linen Pants for Summer — From $28 at Amazon
Shoppers Call This Best-selling Hiking Hat a Summer TOUT
This Packable Hiking Hat Makes Travelers Feel ‘10 Degrees Cooler’ — and It’s Only $15
Joomra Women's Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes Tout
These Best-selling Trail Running Sneakers Feel as Comfortable as ‘Being Barefoot' — and They're Only $40
ASICS Women's GT-2000 10 Running Shoes Tout
My Mom Is a Nurse, and She Swears by These Comfy Sneakers for 12-hour Shifts and Long Travel Days
The Alina Platform Sandal TOUT
Madewell Is Having a Secret Sale on So Many Travel-ready Items — and These Comfy Sandals Are a Must
Wedding guest dress round-up Tout
These Dresses Will Be the M.V.P.s of Summer Wedding Season — and They’re All Under $60 at Amazon
SOOMFON Electronics Organizer Travel Cable Organizer Bag TOUT
This Cable Organizer Travel Bag Has Changed My Life — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $15 Right Now
Inflatable Kayak One-off tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Best-selling Inflatable Kayak Is on Sale — and May Just Be Your Best Purchase for Summer
I Walked All Over Vegas in These Supportive Flip-flops, and I Had Zero Blisters
I Finally Found Flip-flops With Arch Support That Are Comfy Enough for All-day Walking
Iâm a Travel Writer, and These Are the Comfy Shoes I Bring on Every Single Trip
I Always Pack These Comfy Shoes for Trips When I Know I'll Be on My Feet for 10+ Hours — and They're on Sale
HOXIS Mesh Beach Tote Tout
This Editor-loved, Packable Beach Tote Takes Up ‘Zero Space’ in Your Carry-on — and It's Just $17 at Amazon
Crocs Women's Brooklyn Low Strappy Wedges Sandal Tout
You’d Never Guess That Travelers' 'Most Comfortable Shoes on the Planet' Are From This Brand