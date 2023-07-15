I Travel Over 200 Days a Year, and I Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Long Days on My Feet

As a travel writer, I’m on the road a lot — like 200+ days a year. For the last five years, I’ve had a calendar that’s constantly full of booked flights and adventures all over the world. I’m also a hardcore “carry-on only” kind of traveler (the fear of my baggage being lost is something I just can’t take!) who learned early on that the best way to maximize space in my favorite Away Bigger Carry-On is to be totally realistic about what shoes I’m actually going to wear once I hit the ground.

I know it can be hard to accept, but nine times out of 10, you can take on a full travel itinerary with just two pairs of shoes. For me, it’s typically my white Keds Triple Kick Leather Sneakers that do all the heavy lifting, and then maybe a pair of cute sandals. But the Keds are the star of the show — from the airport, to walking tours, to dinner and dancing, they never let me down.

To buy: amazon.com, zappos.com, keds.com, from $53 (originally $75)

I’ve been wearing Keds since I was a kid in the ’90s, and I’ve always relied on them to be comfortable and easy to wear. I think I have 15 to 20 pairs in my closet right now — they release so many fun collaborations! I’m a sucker for Keds x Kate Spade and Keds x Rifle Paper Co. In fact, I’ve got several friends who, for years, have labeled my “uniform” as Keds and a sundress, because they truly are my go-to for all occasions. But without a doubt, the Keds Triple Kick Leather Sneakers are my favorite pair when it comes to my travels.

They are leather sneakers that not only mold perfectly to your feet the more you wear them, but they are also super easy to clean. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve found myself walking through some unexpected mud or puddles on a tour or farm visit, and left with dirt-caked shoes. With these babies, a quick wipe-down with a little soap and hot water and they are good as new. Pro tip: I travel with a Magic Eraser and use it to scrub them clean regularly (the same time that I’m cleaning my blush pink Away Luggage) so they always look shiny and new.

With a 1-inch platform, these Keds have a classic, stylish vibe that makes any outfit look totally put together. Since they’re a simple white shoe, I feel like there’s nothing you can’t wear them with. I often go from the airport in joggers to dinner in a flowy maxi dress and my Keds are always down for the ride keeping my feet comfortable and cute along the way.

A wildly popular brand with a strong following, Keds knows how to make shoes that you want to wear and just simply feel good in. It’s no wonder they have 4.5 stars at Keds, in addition to more than 1,700 five-star ratings at Amazon.

A fellow traveler agreed with how great they are for jet-setting, saying, “I bought these shoes for my 10-day trip to Spain with hopes they’d be comfy enough to walk around a lot. Little did I know, I’d be walking 6+ miles a day. These held up great, were so easy to clean since they’re leather, and matched literally every outfit I put on.” They continued to rave about their cushioned soles, sharing, “My feet could’ve been way more sore with how much walking, but no complaints for these shoes. They were lifesavers.”

Another Keds shopper shared in her five-star review on the brand’s website that they are “perfect and stylish” sharing that she “got them for a trip to NYC and were just what was needed for walking around.”

My Keds Triple Kick Leather Sneakers have traveled the world from Singapore to Helsinki to Jackson Hole, Wyoming where I’m currently located while writing this story. These sneakers have stood the test of time as the most reliable and comfortable travel shoes I own. And the moment I totally wear them out, I’ll be buying the exact same ones to replace them. Score a pair for right now while they are up to 30 percent off at Amazon.

And if you’re still looking for the perfect comfy white leather sneakers, here are a few additional shoes on sale at Amazon, so you can get the look starting at just $25.

