Travelers Say This Comfortable and Flattering Midi Skirt Is Perfect for Any Occasion — and It’s Only $26

One of the most versatile wardrobe and travel pieces is the skirt. It makes dressing a whole lot easier when bopping between destinations and during those trans-seasonal weeks since it can be lightweight and airy to offer more ventilation when temperatures rise or it can provide more coverage and protect your legs from the elements in cold weather.

The good news is that a skirt plays nicely with most anything in your wardrobe, from crop tops to turtlenecks, and can also be paired with everything from sandals and heels to sneakers and boots. The one downside is that it can be difficult to find one that is flattering and feels good on your body. Well, that is until we discovered the Keasmto Silk Midi Skirt at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

What makes this particular skirt a standout is its comfort factor. A high-rise, elastic waistband is a feature many buyers love since it’s flattering, flexible, and keeps the skirt in place. One reviewer said, “This skirt sits well, is stretchy but looks fitted, and glides over my stomach. I tucked in a cami and even layered a belt over it. I felt great and got loads of compliments.”

It’s also crafted in a silk blend, meaning that the material is super soft against skin and falls nicely against your body, something you don't always find with under-$30 price tags. “Pretty impressed by this skirt,” wrote a shopper. “The silk is soft, the material is breathable, and the design is flattering.” Plus, it has a slightly fluted hemline to boost style and add a bit of drama, making it unlike the blasé pencil skirts you might have in your closet.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

A skirt’s versatility for weather and styling makes it perfect for travel. One wanderlust customer, who noted that this is “great for travel,” also shared that the skirt is lightweight, flattering, and “can be worn casually or dressed up.” Another dubbed it “a great piece for the travel wardrobe,” going on to say that all they have to do is “add a black top, maybe a jacket or sweater and it works for a classy, I’m-always-prepared look.” And one shopper, who called it their “favorite skirt,” reported that it “washes and travels easily,” so you can easily give it a refresh after a long day of sightseeing.

Any traveler knows how important real estate is in a suitcase. The skirt takes up minimal space in your bag, whether you roll your clothes or fold them, an aspect one customer highlighted. “It folds up so small and travels well," they wrote. And the best packers try to bring pieces that can be worn more than once, which is why this skirt is a winner. It works as well with a tee and sneakers for daytime touring as it does with booties and a fitted sweater for a nice dinner.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26

While the animal print is a classic, timeless print that is easy to pair with black, brown, or solid colors, if it’s too bold for you, it’s also available in black and a rust brown shade and comes in sizes XS to XL. Snap the silk midi skirt up now for just $26 while it’s still in stock, so that you feel stylish and comfortable on your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

