Kayak Is Offering Free 3 Month Clear Memberships — How to Sign Up

The busy holiday season is officially upon us and booking site Kayak wants to help travelers get through airport security a bit faster by offering free three month Clear memberships.

Now through Dec. 31, travelers can sign up for the free Clear Plus membership online, Kayak shared with Travel + Leisure, making the airport experience a bit less stressful. No purchase is required to take advantage of the promotion.

Clear uses biometrics to allow travelers to identify themselves at airport security simply with a scan of their finger or eye.

“Flying over the holidays this year is going to be busy and expensive, so we wanted to make it as easy and affordable as possible for travelers to get to their final destinations,” Matt Clarke, the VP of marketing at Kayak, North America, said in a statement provided to T+L. “By partnering with CLEAR, we hope to provide travelers with another tool that helps ease the stress that can come with navigating holiday travel plans.”



After enrolling online, travelers who sign up for the Kayak promotion will then need to visit an airport and show a “Clear Ambassador” their promotional code to activate the membership. After three months, the Clear Plus membership will then auto-renew at $189 per year unless users cancel.

The promotion is only available to new Clear Plus members.

“As people take to the skies this season, we are proud to partner with KAYAK to help make their holiday experience both safe and frictionless,” Catesby Perrin, Clear’s executive vice president of new verticals, said in the statement. “In addition to breezing through the airport, travelers will get instant access to benefits like designated lanes at sports stadiums and entertainment venues, easier car rental experiences, and [more].”

Clear is currently available at more than 40 airports around the United States and doesn’t require travelers to show a boarding pass or ID. However, Clear is different from TSA PreCheck and members will still have to remove their shoes, laptops, and liquids unless they are enrolled in both programs.