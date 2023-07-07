Katy Perry Shares Her Key to 'a Vacation State of Mind'

Katy Perry says the key to a vacation mindset, whether on the Amalfi Coast or right in your own backyard, is your drink choice.

“If you want to put yourself in that vacation state of mind, I think the way to do that is by having something like an aperitif in a beautiful glass on ice with a little garnish or something like that." Perry told Travel + Leisure. "It's like a little ritual that makes you feel 'vacation-ier' and summery”

For the pop star, she specifically gets that vaca vibe when drinking her new rosé-inspired aperitif, Très Rosé, from De Soi, the brand of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink aperitifs she co-founded in 2020.

She first became curious about the world of non-alcoholic spirits while she was on a long international flight in early 2020, right after she found out she was pregnant. Instead of opting for her usual champagne, she was delightfully surprised by the taste of the non-alcoholic bubbly.

“I was so inspired by that and we wanted to create a line that uses the science behind all the herbs and adaptogens and makes you have an experience and a feeling just like alcohol would for you, but obviously with healthier benefits," she said.

The American Idol host says when in France she often drinks Chablis as well as Burgundy, but she will find more of a balance this year with her new, crisp rosé aperitif. She and Bloom will take six-week breaks or “resets” from alcohol as doing something health-wise with your partner is better. But she insists they love their cocktails, especially gin & tonics.

“It’s all just about equanimity,” she said.

And naturally, Perry will be bringing Très Rosé to the south of France this summer where she vacations with her daughter, 3-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, and partner Orlando Bloom.

When it comes to traveling as a mom with health in mind, she also brings along vitamins and supplements.

She swears by glutathione and Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C as well as Element T and Counter Attack (which she jokingly describes as horse pills and the secret weapon of all pre-schools moms).

“I don't get sick days," she told T+L. "I’ve performed through so many different colds and flu. Optimal health is really important for me.”

