Kate Middleton Just Wore My Go-to Comfy White Sneakers for Travel, and You Can Get Them at Amazon

What do this travel editor, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle all have in common? We all wear Veja sneakers for our travels.

She may be the Princess of Wales, but Kate Middleton is the queen of travel style in my book. Whether she’s at a charity event or the recent coronation, the royal has served up some enviable styles over the years, and I’ve taken major inspiration from her arsenal of practical yet fit-for-royalty shoes. She’s delivered yet again — and this time, she’s worn my go-to travel shoes: the Veja Esplar Sneakers.

As a travel editor, I swear by these white sneakers for all my trips (I actually have two pairs!) and most recently, a similar style carried me all over Charleston for hours with zero pain. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re also more stylish than your average sneaker. Kate wears the rose gold metallic Veja Esplar, but that style is — no surprise here — quickly selling out. The good news is you can still snag the popular shoes in other colors at Amazon, as well as a few similar styles from the French brand that are on sale.

Neiman Marcus

To buy: neimanmarcus.com, amazon.com, and nordstrom.com, $150

When I first ordered these shoes three years ago, I thought “I have finally found the perfect white sneakers.” And the reason I really love these for travel is that they can easily be dressed up or down, making them appropriate for any travel situation I find myself in. The ultimate airport shoes? Absolutely. Walking tour of a new city? You bet. Floating over Luxor in a hot air balloon? Yep. Dinner at a French café? Mais oui. I’ve worn them for all of the above. And I spotted the Princess of Wales herself recently in them at the Coronation Big Lunch with a sky blue blazer, white tee, and sleek pants.

Travel + Leisure / Kayla Becker

While I have the Esplar in white with their signature black “V” and the V-10 sneaker in the same color pattern — the very same style Meghan Markle has been seen rocking — they also come in a wide range of colors at Amazon in women’s sizes 4-13 (as well as men’s). Better yet, there are even some versions on rare sale, like the women’s V-10s with faux-leather fabric and blue suede detailing that are 30 percent off — their lowest price in 30 days.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $123 (originally $175)

Besides their royal fan club, the stylish lifestyle sneakers are known for their sustainable, eco-friendly materials, including a lining that’s a blend of soft cotton and recycled plastic water bottles, plus a sole made of Amazonian rubber, rice waste, and recycled rubber. I can tell you firsthand that the construction of these shoes holds up — I wore my first pair of Vejas all over the world for two years before I finally retired them and got a new pair.

Anthropologie

To buy: anthropologie.com, zappos.com, and amazon.com, from $165

Tons of travelers are praising these shoes as their go-to style over at Zappos and Amazon, too. One Amazon customer attested to their versatility, saying they wear theirs with jeans and dresses and the style “goes with everything.” Another fan at Zappos who gave the brand’s shoes a five-star rating said after a few wears breaking them in, “They are comfy as heck. This is my fifth pair of Vejas, and [I] love the color combinations.” A final Amazon shopper said they ordered one size down for the perfect fit, and they were “great right out of the box.”

From New York City to the Great Pyramid of Giza, the Veja Esplar Sneakers have been my constant travel companions, and I will never go on a trip without them. So take a cue from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and this travel editor and add a pair of these stylish white sneakers to your cart while you can still find your size — trust me, with such a strong following, they’re sure to sell out soon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $123.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

