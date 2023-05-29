The Comfy Sneakers That Kate Middleton Is Always Spotted in Are Only $44 for Memorial Day Weekend

Let’s face it: Kate Middleton has mastered the art of casual yet refined style, and we can’t blame you for wanting to channel that timeless charm into your own personal wardrobe. So, when the royal was spotted wearing a look that was easy to replicate, we couldn’t help but to take notes, especially when the shoes she selected are as comfortable as the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect pair of sneakers to accompany you on a summer of travel, look no further than these classic shoes that are simple enough to pair with every outfit in your suitcase. And right now, they’re even on sale for just $44 to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend.

To buy: amazon.com, $44 (originally $65)

These fit-for-royalty sneakers have garnered more than 5,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, and for good reason. Made with a breathable cotton material and a durable rubber sole, these shoes are built to last while keeping your feet feeling fresh and airy, even when you’re embarking on an hours-long walking tour. The casual style from this iconic Italian brand features a stylish low-cut ankle, and are even available in 74 bright and neutral colors to fit within any wardrobe.

We know that shoes can sometimes take a beating while you’re traveling, especially if you’re exploring a new city or find yourself caught in inclement weather, but Superga sneakers are incredibly easy to clean. In fact, you can simply throw them into the washing machine once you’re done with your trip, so the Torino cotton canvas will look as good as new. And if you’re prone to slipping, the vulcanized rubber sole provides the traction you need to stay safe and comfortable.

Even shoppers have admitted that it was Kate Middleton’s classic style that steered them toward these shoes, and they could not have been happier with their purchase. One customer noted that in seeking out “fashionable sneakers” that were also comfortable, they decided to invest in the ones that “Kate Middleton wears” and raved that they are “adorable, stylish, and make my feet look great.” They even pointed out the versatility of the shoe, explaining that they’re “perfect for jeans, skirts, or dresses.”

Other customers touted them as the perfect shoes for vacation-wear, with one shopper sharing that they “will be in my luggage traveling to Paris in the spring,” as they are both “comfortable and cute.” And yet another shopper noted that they took these shoes “on a seven-day trip” and were “not disappointed at all” because they were “comfortable for walking and very easy to combine with everything.”

Finding a pair of sneakers to travel with that actually support your personal style and your feet are difficult to come by, but the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are everything you’ve been looking for in a breathable shoe for summer. The lightweight material is easy to pack in your suitcase and will look great with every outfit you have planned, and for just $44 this Memorial Day Weekend, you won’t regret snatching up this comfy sneaker to channel royal style in your everyday life.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $44.

