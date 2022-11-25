The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now

These classic and stylish shoes are up to 62 percent off for Black Friday, and selling out fast.

By
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox, Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure
Taylor Fox
Taylor Fox is a Commerce Updates Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Taylor holds a Master’s in Geography and has been a writer and editor for over seven years.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

amazon royal loved superga deal tout
Photo:

amazon

This Black Friday, you can upgrade your wardrobe with royal-approved style with the Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton loves to wear. While the new Princess of Wales has solidified herself as a style icon in the past decade with head-turning gowns and fun everyday looks, she’s even been spotted wearing these casual shoes on various occasions, and we can definitely see why. 

The Superga sneakers have a timeless low-top silhouette that can be worn with just about everything and will keep you comfortable on the go. In honor of Black Friday, the sneakers are on sale for as little as $25, so you can grab a pair (or two!) for all of your upcoming trips. 

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $25(originally $65) 

The Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are made of soft 100 percent cotton to keep them lightweight, breathable, and easy to clean. The sneakers also feature a sturdy, rubber sole that will keep you feeling comfortable and supported no matter where your travels take you — perfect for a daytime look you’ll want to keep wearing into your night. 

The shoes come in a huge variety of colors and sizes at Amazon, but they’re selling out fast — the monochromatic white option, which is the exact style Middleton rocks, currently has the most number of sizes and deals. Since they’re machine washable, this is one pair of white sneakers you won’t think twice about buying.

While these stylish and versatile shoes come in 78 colors, many are already out of stock due to this high discount. The all-white version is currently up to 55 percent off in a variety of sizes while more popular versions like navy and gray silver only have a select number of sizes left, 

So you’ll want to secure your favorite shade now.

Related: The 30 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Black Friday

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $26 (originally $65) 

Shoppers should note that Superga’s shoes are unisex, made in Italy, and designed with European sizes in mind, so the product description does suggest sizing down at least half a size. This may be good news for those with wider feet as they tend to run wide. Each pair also features five or six eyelets that can be laced up time for those who are looking for a snug fit. Still, you may want to consider wearing a pair of no-show socks if you plan to walk for a long time to protect your feet and keep you comfortable. 

With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, plus a seal of approval from Kate Middleton, you’ll want to take advantage of this huge Black Friday deal. One reviewer wrote about how long they’ve had these shoes, and how well they last even after months of use, “I am on my fourth purchase of Supergas so highly recommend the brand and buy them to stock up whenever they are on sale.” 

Other shoppers noted how versatile these shoes are — perfect for everyday wear, fun nights out, or your next travel adventure. One wearer even shared, “They look wonderful, feel great, and are comfortable to wear all day long. Highly recommend it.”

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $33 (originally $65) 

Related: Zappos Kicked Off Its Black Friday Sale on Thanksgiving — Here Are the 53 Best Deals on Comfortable Shoes

Whether you have a big vacation planned right now or not, you’ll want to take advantage of this great Black Friday sale to stock up on your new favorite footwear. Level up your everyday wardrobe and turn heads the next time you’re out for a walk in these great Superga sneakers, starting at just $25. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
TK Best Comfy Shoes at Amazon Under 50 black friday tout
19 Comfy Shoe Deals at Amazon You Won’t Want to Miss This Black Friday — All Under $50
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Black Friday Tout
The 77 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals for Black Friday From Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos
Early Zappos BFCM Shoe Roundup Tout
Black Friday Came Early — Shop Our Favorite 48 Comfortable Shoes Deals at Zappos
SOREL Women's Emelie II Chelsea Boot â Waterproof Leather Rain Tout
These Comfy and Stylish Waterproof Leather Ankle Boots Are My Go-tos for Winter — and They’re 58% Off
Zappos Black Friday Shoe Roundup Tout
Zappos' Black Friday Sale Is One of the Best We've Seen So Far — Shop the 53 Can't-miss Deals on Comfy Shoes
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Early Spanx Deals Roundup Tout
Spanx's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now With 20% Off Celeb-loved Leggings and Lounge Sets
Travel Pant Deals Roundup Tout
Comfortable Travel Pants Are Up to 65% Off for Black Friday — Shop the 72 Best Deals
Oprah's Favorite Things Roundup Black Friday Tout
10 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Black Friday — and Perfect for Travelers
Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers
Ororo Men's Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack
This Is the Best Heated Jacket T+L Editors Have Ever Tried — and It’s Nearly Half Off Today
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Deal One-Off tout
Samsonite’s ‘Perfect Underseat Luggage’ That Fits a Week’s Worth of Clothes Is 30% Off
TL bf 2022 banner recirc image
Amazon Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen This Black Friday — Shop the 104 Best Travel Deals
Superga Womens 2750
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are on Sale for 57% Off Right Now
CTS Convertible Backpack
One Travel Editor Calls This Carry-on Backpack the Best They’ve ‘Ever Owned’ — and It Has a Detachable Day Bag
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Leggings
These Celeb-loved Leggings Are So Popular, One Pair Sells Every 30 Seconds — and They’re on Sale Today