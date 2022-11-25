The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now

This Black Friday, you can upgrade your wardrobe with royal-approved style with the Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers Kate Middleton loves to wear. While the new Princess of Wales has solidified herself as a style icon in the past decade with head-turning gowns and fun everyday looks, she’s even been spotted wearing these casual shoes on various occasions, and we can definitely see why.

The Superga sneakers have a timeless low-top silhouette that can be worn with just about everything and will keep you comfortable on the go. In honor of Black Friday, the sneakers are on sale for as little as $25, so you can grab a pair (or two!) for all of your upcoming trips.

To buy: amazon.com and zappos.com, from $25(originally $65)

The Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers are made of soft 100 percent cotton to keep them lightweight, breathable, and easy to clean. The sneakers also feature a sturdy, rubber sole that will keep you feeling comfortable and supported no matter where your travels take you — perfect for a daytime look you’ll want to keep wearing into your night.

The shoes come in a huge variety of colors and sizes at Amazon, but they’re selling out fast — the monochromatic white option, which is the exact style Middleton rocks, currently has the most number of sizes and deals. Since they’re machine washable, this is one pair of white sneakers you won’t think twice about buying.

While these stylish and versatile shoes come in 78 colors, many are already out of stock due to this high discount. The all-white version is currently up to 55 percent off in a variety of sizes while more popular versions like navy and gray silver only have a select number of sizes left,

So you’ll want to secure your favorite shade now.

Shoppers should note that Superga’s shoes are unisex, made in Italy, and designed with European sizes in mind, so the product description does suggest sizing down at least half a size. This may be good news for those with wider feet as they tend to run wide. Each pair also features five or six eyelets that can be laced up time for those who are looking for a snug fit. Still, you may want to consider wearing a pair of no-show socks if you plan to walk for a long time to protect your feet and keep you comfortable.

With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, plus a seal of approval from Kate Middleton, you’ll want to take advantage of this huge Black Friday deal. One reviewer wrote about how long they’ve had these shoes, and how well they last even after months of use, “I am on my fourth purchase of Supergas so highly recommend the brand and buy them to stock up whenever they are on sale.”

Other shoppers noted how versatile these shoes are — perfect for everyday wear, fun nights out, or your next travel adventure. One wearer even shared, “They look wonderful, feel great, and are comfortable to wear all day long. Highly recommend it.”

Whether you have a big vacation planned right now or not, you’ll want to take advantage of this great Black Friday sale to stock up on your new favorite footwear. Level up your everyday wardrobe and turn heads the next time you’re out for a walk in these great Superga sneakers, starting at just $25.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25.

