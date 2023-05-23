The Sleek Travel Tote Kate Bosworth Likes Can 'Carry Everything' — and You’d Never Guess It’s From Amazon

Traveling stylishly without sacrificing function isn’t always an easy feat, especially when you’re headed on a flight and have a limited number of bags that you can bring with you. If you’ve been on the hunt for a spacious purse that can act as a personal bag on the plane but still feels on-trend and fashionable, the Queenoris Woven Tote needs to be on your radar.

Serving up instant beach getaway vibes with its stylish woven vegan leather exterior and bright colorways, the elevated travel bag has a large carrying capacity with its 10-inch by 7-inch by 10.5-inch frame, ensuring that there’s room for all of your in-flight essentials as well as your important travel documents and must-haves. And, once you touch down at your destination, it makes the perfect purse to carry around as you make your way through your itinerary.

The Queenoris Woven Tote Bag also comes with a matching toiletry bag, which can be used for your skin care, makeup, grooming, and other liquid-based products, or as a convenient spot to keep tiny essentials like your headphones, hand sanitizer, pens, and gum organized. Plus, there's a handy slip pocket for your smartphone, passport, keys, cash, and even more organization possibilities.

And, it even has a celebrity fanbase. Recently, actress Kate Bosworth gave the Queenoris Woven Tote Bag a stamp of approval in her Suitcase Diaries interview with Amazon Live. "I love this," she said during the livestream. "It's a really great [tote]... It's very comfortable." She added, "Just touching it, you're like, 'Oh, that feels so nice.'"

Joined by her husband, actor Justin Long, the Blue Crush star noted that the Queenoris Woven Tote Bag's biggest perks are its versatility and spaciousness. "And, you can carry it around. But, you can get a lot in here, which is great, and, [it's] something that I'm sure you can bring to the beach, or, you know, anywhere you're going. And, it's just the kind of thing that will carry everything."

In fact, Long, a self-professed tote bag devotee, was also impressed with how roomy it is, highlighting that it has an expandable construction for easy packing. Chiming in, Bosworth added, "I feel like that's really what you're looking for with the tote; is just being able to put a lot of things in there, because when you're traveling… you're gonna have your travel adapter, you're gonna have your book — your Kindle… this is a really, really great bag."

The stars aren't the only fans of the Queenoris Woven Tote Bag; it's racked up hundreds of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer wrote, "You can comfortably use it as a summer beach travel handbag, a purse, or a shoulder bag. The wide opening at the top makes it easy to access everything inside, so you won't have to spend time digging through your bag to find what you need."

Another customer said, "It's a beautiful color and spacious for travel or everyday use," and a third traveler mentioned that they were able to "use this as a beach bag and a purse while on vacation." After vouching for its quality, another shopper commented, "I have gotten lots of compliments on it. It holds its shape if you put it down on the ground." And, a final reviewer added, "This bag is so gorgeous and looks much more expensive than it is… It's roomy, but without looking like you are carrying a bowling ball bag." They also quipped, "The toughest part is deciding on which color [to buy]."

Take a cue from Kate Bosworth's travel style and add the shopper-loved Queenoris Woven Tote Bag to your Amazon cart before your next trip. Keep scrolling to check out similar Amazon travel bags that will also keep you organized and stylish on the go.

