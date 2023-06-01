13 Travel Essentials Jet-setting Movie Stars Say They Never Fly Without — Starting at $11 at Amazon

Taking travel advice from the people who do it often is a great way to find hidden tips and tricks that can truly transform your in-flight experience. So, when actress and seasoned traveler Kate Bosworth sat down with her actor husband, Justin Long, for Amazon Live’s Suitcase Diaries to (literally) unpack the items she swears by to make her trips easier, we couldn’t help but take notes.

From a spacious suitcase set from Samsonite, to the Apple AirTags that allow her to keep track of her luggage, Bosworth laid out a wide selection of essentials that she and her husband won’t travel without. But in order to make the hour-long video a little bit easier to parse through, we selected the 13 items we agree will make over your next vacation from the moment you enter the airport — and prices start at just $11.

Trtl Travel Pillow for Neck Support

Amazon

Both Bosworth and Long admit that they try to get as much sleep while flying as possible, and this pillow is perfect because it forms “right to your neck” and is even better than traditional travel pillows because it provides “so much support.” In fact, Long even likens the experience to resting your head in your hand while you sleep — without worrying about your arm falling asleep. And with a lightweight design that’s easy to tuck into your suitcase, as well as a soft fleece lining for optimal comfort, this pillow is a long-haul flight must-have.



To buy: amazon.com, $60

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask

Amazon

A traditional sleep mask is a great way to block out the harsh cabin lighting while you’re trying to sleep during your flight, but if you have sensitive eyes or struggle to keep the mask firmly fitted to your head, this contoured mask is an excellent option. Long notes that it has “concave cups for your eyes” adding that it’s “nice and snug” and “fits great,” so that you can finally find peace while you fly without fighting against the sensation of having material taut against your eyes. In fact, the mask is so high-quality that it even blocks 100 percent of light, all while boasting a no-pressure, comfortable design.



To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $30)

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Set

Amazon

One of the most important things to invest in when you’re traveling regularly is a high-quality luggage set, and Bosworth recommends this three-piece set from Samsonite as it contains the perfect selection of one carry-on bag, as well as two checked bags in varying sizes. The versatility of this durable set prepares you for any trip you may have coming up, and these suitcases are also incredibly easy to navigate through the airport and other terrain with their four multi-directional spinner wheels. In fact, one customer even calls out the “effortless gliding wheels” as the “best feature” of these bags.



To buy: amazon.com, $296 (originally $322)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Amazon

A spacious toiletry bag is essential for keeping your skincare products and liquids separate from the rest of your luggage, and Bosworth swears by this best-selling Bagsmart hanging kit for keeping her items contained and organized throughout her travels. The spacious 11-inch by 7.5-inch by 3-inch bag offers four different compartments for all of your toiletry needs, with a wide array of zippers for easy access to all of your must-haves. The pouch even makes unpacking at the hotel easier as it can simply be hung from the hook on the back of your bathroom door.



To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

Vmstr Travel Vacuum Storage Bags

Amazon

Forget packing cubes. Vacuum storing your clothing while you travel is an even more effective way to save space in your suitcase while keeping your items folded and easy to locate, and this convenient set of storage bags, complete with a handheld electric pump, is Bosworth’s choice. This set of four bags can be vacuum sealed in under three minutes, effectively saving up to 80 percent of the space in your suitcase. One shopper even raved that their suitcase felt “essentially empty when traveling” because of this packing hack, noting that they “saved on checked bag overages” and were “able to bring what I wanted on this trip.”



To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $40)

Travel Inspira Luggage Scale

Amazon

The last thing you want to do is get to the airport only to find that your checked bag weighs more than the allotted 50 pounds, so Bosworth recommends picking up a portable luggage scale for your travels to sidestep this inconvenience. This $11 scale is able to hold up to 110 pounds, so you can travel without the stress of overweight luggage fees. It’s also easily packable in your carry-on to access throughout your trip.



To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $12)

Gobout Travel Bottle for Toiletries

Amazon

The last thing you want is for your toiletries to spill all over your clean clothes while you’re en route to your destination, and Long refers to this convenient travel bottle as a “way to carry all those little emulsions [and] balms” that you might find in your toiletry kit. Bosworth also shares that you can take this compact bottle “camping, sailing, [and] on airplanes,” noting that it’s “really functional” for staying organized while traveling. And with a leakproof, TSA-approved design, you can’t go wrong.



To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $21)

Tigari Passport Holder Wallet

Amazon

If you’re a paranoid traveler, Long and Bosworth both suggest tucking your passport into this convenient holder because it’s a “little bit bigger than the passport” and therefore easier to find in your bag when you’re in a rush. It even includes a pen, making it convenient for when you’re filling out documents upon arrival at your destination. Not to mention you can store your cards and global entry papers inside, making this pouch a one-stop shop for everything you might need while heading through TSA.



To buy: amazon.com, $12 (originally $14)

Kindle Oasis

Amazon

Reading during a relaxing beach vacation is one of the small joys of life, and as an avid reader herself, Bosworth admits that a Kindle is one of her favorite things to pack on vacation. The compact device is easy to use and lightweight enough to tuck into your carry-on, plus you can continue to check off books from your reading list without, as the Long says, having to “pack too many.” This Kindle is even made with adjustable lighting so you can actually see the words on the page without being blinded by the sun.



To buy: amazon.com, $250

Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter

Amazon

Long and Bosworth admit that they love watching movies together while they fly, and this Bluetooth audio transmitter allows them to do so without crossing wires or sacrificing one ear bud. This best-selling device works to share music, podcasts, and more between two AirPods, boasting a 25-plus hour battery life, and a high-quality Bluetooth connection. Not to mention it even allows you to use your AirPods on the airplane television, so gone are the days of grainy audio from the generic corded headphones.



To buy: amazon.com, $55

Charmking Compression Socks

Amazon

If you’ve ever suffered from swelling while you travel, compression socks are one of the best kept secrets for keeping you comfortable throughout your trip. Bosworth admits that she “gets cramps” in her legs while she flies, revealing that the socks are “great for circulation” and also “help to mitigate the cramping.” This best-selling three-pack is made of a stretchy nylon and spandex blend that’s designed to support your feet and promote healthy blood flow, while still feeling breathable and lightweight on the skin. Even shoppers agree that these socks are a “game-changer” for swollen ankles during travel.



To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $18)

Saunorch Universal International Travel Power Adapter

Amazon

Being able to stay connected while you’re traveling is vital for a smooth trip, so if you’re traveling internationally, Bosworth recommends packing this power adapter cube from Saunorch that is compatible with outlets used in Europe, the U.K., the U.S., Australia, and even Asia. Right now, this portable device is also on sale for just $18 with a special on-site coupon, so you’ll never again have to worry about getting to your hotel only to find that you’re not able to charge your phone in their outlets.



To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $27)

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Amazon

Losing your luggage is one of the most inconvenient things that could happen while you’re traveling, so both Bosworth and Long recommend attaching an AirTag into your checked bag to make sure you know where it is throughout your journey. In fact, Bosworth even suggests using the AirTag not only on your suitcase, but also on your wallet and purse — especially if you don’t like checking bags. The best part? This four-pack is still on sale at Amazon, so you can keep a watchful eye over all your important bags while you’re traveling, for just $90.



To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $99)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.