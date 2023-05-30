My Go-to UPF Sun Hat for Kayaking and Outdoor Excursions Is on Sale At Amazon Right Now

In preparation for my recent trip to the Caribbean, I realized in my final days of packing that I might be ill-prepared wardrobe-wise for the adventure I had signed up for: a two-day, open-water sea kayaking expedition along the eastern coast of the island of Dominica.

I am a regular beach-goer, so I incorrectly took for granted that I had everything I’d need for the trip; grabbing a couple of swimsuits, travel-size sunscreen, my trusty Tevas, and my binoculars seemed easy enough. But when I got to my hat rack, my options fell short. My go-to bucket hats and baseball caps were the right choice for fashion, but they weren’t going to offer the protection I’d need against the open water, wind, and sun. Enter: the Kastking Sol Armis Boonie Hat.

For the hat that I’d take to sea, my criteria and conditions were few: It needed a wide brim, a chin strap, and had to be stylish or or at least ugly in an ironic way. A quick search led me to the Kastking Sol Armis Boonie Hat that had nearly 7,000 five-star ratings — and two-day Prime delivery so that it would arrive ahead of my departure. Plus, the sun hat came in a wide array of colorful prints to coordinate with any outfit, and it boasted built-in UPF protection. I was sold.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 with on-site coupon (originally $22)



The fishing hat is made of breathable fabric and has a moisture-wicking headband (to keep sweat out of your face and eyes), an adjustable drawcord and chin strap to keep it in place, and vented mesh panels to encourage airflow and to keep you cool even when outdoors for hours under the sun. The brand notes that it’s perfect for paddling, rowing, and kayaking, so I didn’t really need to read much further, given the quality and rave reviews from shoppers. It took me only a minute to settle on the gray-scale silver mist colorway, since it matched the Skims swimsuit I’d wear while paddling, and I’d blend in nicely with the sea and sky. It would be a vibe.

At the end of the first day of paddling — after about five hours on the water — I was grateful that I didn’t pack one of my fashion-forward bucket hats for the occasion. Thanks to the snug yet comfortable fit (due to its adjustable and elastic nature), the Kastking sun hat stayed securely on my head all day. It never felt too tight so as to threaten a headache, even with my bun shoved up inside of it. In fact, for most of the day, I forgot I was wearing it.

The brim cut the glare of the sea enough that I really didn’t need to wear sunglasses (which was good because the unpolarized pair I brought really didn’t do the colors of the island justice — but it looked cute in photos). Despite waiting too long between applications of sunscreen, my face and ears remained for the most part unscathed by sunburn. Most importantly, when prompted, my kayaking guide Wes gracefully pretended he liked it.

Things got a little dicey on the second day, when my hat was really put to the test. We faced two challenging open-water bay crossings right off the bat, with wind gusts with speeds of 15 knots (Wes made this seem like a big deal). As I put my core, shoulders, and lower-half into overdrive to keep moving forward for nearly two hours, the brim of my hat found it tough to remain in place and shade my face and the vents that had served so well to keep me cool for the past day now acted as a porous barrier so that my hair got fairly soaked from the salty wind and water.

However, I found it easy to forgive these couple of weaknesses because even in all of that wind, I never once felt nervous that my hat would blow off. I had other things to be anxious about (namely, not having to get towed to shore). And after paddling for a total of 18 miles on this trip, I couldn’t have put this hat through a more thorough test.

The full scope of my affection for this hat became clear a couple of days later during a day of touring the island on land, when I reached for the silver mist camo fishing hat instead of the baseball cap I’d worn in the days following my kayaking trip. The KastKing quite simply was cooler (in temperature, to be clear), more protective, and more comfortable than my 2006 US Open cap.

And with summer heat and sun rapidly approaching in NYC, I’ve no doubt that this sun hat will become my go-to for beach days in the Rockaways. You won’t see me, since I’ll be camouflaged with the early-morning mist. But to confirm, in short: can recommend!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $18.

