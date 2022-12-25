Travelers Love This Popular $25 Hand Warmer That Heats Up in Seconds and Doubles As a Portable Charger

Shoppers rave about its long-lasting battery, super quick warm-up, and that it charges their phone and headphones on the go.

Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

Rachel Simon is a writer, editor, and writing teacher. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, Vulture, NBC News Think, The Daily Beast, and more. She covers a range of topics but often pens personal essays, reviews, reported features, and crowdsourced trend pieces that cover celebrity culture, entertainment, relationships, and mental health. She was previously the deputy editor at HelloGiggles, the wellbeing editor at Mic, and the entertainment news editor at Bustle. Originally from New York, she now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her fiancé and their adorable dog and very temperamental cat. * 7+ years of experience working as a writer and editor * Author of "Pickleball for All" (HarperCollins, August 2022) * Writing teacher for Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project * Received a bachelor's degree in writing, literature, and publishing from Emerson College, with a minor in business studies

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 25, 2022 10:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Even if you’re bundled up in your warmest leggings and sweaters, with a pair of cozy shoes on your feet and a hat on your head, it can still be difficult to keep warm on those frigid winter days. Before adding on yet another layer that just makes it more difficult to move around, consider a simpler solution: a rechargeable hand warmer, like this excellent option from Karecel at Amazon.

Available for just $25 and boasting more than 3,000 five-star reviews from shoppers, this hand warmer will undoubtedly be your new must-have accessory this season. It’s a tiny but powerful device that heats up on both sides in a matter of seconds and offers three different temperature settings (up to 131 degrees) so you can adjust it exactly to your liking with each use. Plus, it’s rechargeable, so you can enjoy its serious warmth and comfort time and time again, and keep track of its battery and heating status via three helpful indicator lights.

But that’s not all this top-rated item has to offer. In addition to being a hand warmer, it’s also a power bank; you can use it as a backup battery, thanks to its USB port that can easily and effectively charge devices like iPhones and Android phones. Just place your device in your pocket alongside your quickly-warming hands, and you’ll get two great perks for the price of one. 

Some of the other fantastic features of this hand warmer is its quick charging time (just about two to three hours), its lightweight feel, and its long-lasting battery life (up to eight hours, depending on which heat setting you use). It also conveniently comes with a charging cable and a portable pouch, so you can transport it to and from different places with ease. 

 And while you might use it most often to warm up your hands, you can also place it elsewhere on your body, such as your feet or knees if they’re also feeling cold. Even shoppers that experience pain from stomach or period cramps or arthritis love this nifty little warmer.

Amazon shoppers have nothing but rave reviews for this in-demand product. “This is heaven sent,” wrote one happy customer. “Y’all should get this if you want to feel nice and cozy and warm!” Another called it “the best purchase for anyone with cold hands.”

One fan spoke to its versatility, explaining, “I toss this in my bed before I get in to prewarm the sheets. I also warm my socks with it before putting them on.“ Reviewers are also impressed that it can double as a charger for their devices: “It is lightweight enough that I can easily carry it in my purse or pocket for when I'm hiking or traveling and need to recharge my phone, earbuds, or mini speaker.”

And then there’s this shopper that said that the hand warmer is “amazing” for helping with their frequently-cold hands due to Reynaud’s disease. “I didn't know I needed it until I got it,” they wrote, adding that “it heats up fast and hot and is smooth and compact and easy to take with you…I give it five stars and two warm thumbs up.”

And although this hand warmer will likely live in your pocket most of the time, you may want to take it out to show it off now and then, thanks to its sleek and stylish look. It’s available in five pretty colors — black, blue, gold, rose gold, and silver — so you can pick the option that fits your taste the best.

Give yourself (or a loved one) the gift of coziness this winter with this top-notch hand warmer. And hey, maybe even add a second one in your cart so both your hands can warm up together.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $25. 

