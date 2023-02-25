Nurses Say These Sneakers Are ‘Comfortable As Can Be’ During 12-hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale at Amazon

Traveling generally requires long hours on your feet, whether you’re running through the airport or have signed up for an extensive walking tour of a new city. Because of the active nature of sightseeing, it’s worth investing in a comfortable and supportive pair of shoes that can keep you ache-free throughout the duration of your vacation.

The good news is that the highly cushioned, nurse-approved Kapsen Running Sneakers are currently on sale at Amazon for a shocking 57 percent off, and you’re going to want to snatch up a pair of these stylish and comfy shoes in one (or more!) of the 11 bold colors available while they’re discounted.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $39 (originally $90)

Made with a breathable knitted upper, these lightweight shoes are the perfect sneakers to take with you on active vacations that actually work to hold your foot in place and help you feel secure throughout the day. A ventilating insole ensures that sweaty feet are an issue of the past (even on warm weather vacations), and a durable rubber sole reinforces the base of your shoe so you don’t have to worry about wearing it down.

The sole of this sneaker also boasts raised knobs which add impressive traction, and these shoes are incredibly flexible and durable, providing shock absorption which will allow you to feel your best — even after spending hours on your feet. With sizes ranging from five to 11, you’re sure to find your perfect fit in these airy sneakers.

Amazon

Nurses naturally spend long days on their feet, making them the ideal shopper to confirm the quality and support of these shoes. One nurse called them the “best shoes for the money,” explaining that they were as “comfortable as can be,” and so supportive that they would be “ordering another pair.” Another nurse shared that after spending 12 hours on their feet during a shift, the shoes were “comfortable the entire 12 hours.”

Active travelers also swear by these sneakers to help them feel great on their feet, with one customer writing that they were “comfortable to wear while traveling,” calling them “lightweight, comfortable, well-made, and complimentary.” Another customer noted that they “bought [them] for vacation out to Utah” and were even “comfy with no socks.”

Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable, cushioned, and supportive shoe that is loved by nurses and busy travelers alike, the Kapsen Running Sneakers may just be your dream sneaker. Currently on sale for just $39, these sneakers are proof that you don’t need to break the bank to build a high-quality travel wardrobe.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $39.

