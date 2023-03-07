This Crescent-shaped Beach Was Just Named the Best in the U.S. — and It's 3 Miles Long

Can you guess which state is home to the best beach in the country?

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023
The Kaanapali Beach on the west shore of the island of Maui in Hawaii.
Photo:

YinYang/Getty Images

Maui's famously scenic shoreline has more than 30 miles of beaches, some with dramatic black sand, others with dreamy stretches of soft white sand, and one of the only green sand beaches in the world (Papakōlea Beach in South Maui). But it is stunning — and historic — Kāʻanapali Beach that took this year's top prize for the best beach in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor's latest ranking.

The crescent-shaped three-mile stretch of soft white sand along Maui's West Coast north of Lāhainā town has long been a magnet for travelers — with its clear blue waters, home to coral reefs and vibrant marine life. Snorkeling and diving off of Kāʻanapali Beach (meaning 'Kāʻana cliff' in Hawaiian) are favorite pastimes of visitors, who might spot colorful tropical fish, green sea turtles, and broad stingrays. Even those who prefer to stay on dry land are treated to spectacular whale watching. Every year between December and April, the channel between neighboring Lānaʻi, Moloka'i, and Maui, known as the Maui Nui Basin, becomes a protected sanctuary where migrating humpback whales come to breed. This makes Kāʻanapali Beach and Lāhainā one of the best places to observe mothers and their young calves breaching the surface of the ocean, easily visible from the shore.

humpback whale tail fluke slapping surface of water off Kaanapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii

M Swiet Productions/Getty Images

Set against the west Maui Mountains, this beach has drawn visitors for more than 60 years with its powdery white sand, swaying palms, and kid-friendly activities. In fact, Hawai'i welcomed its first master-planned resort community, the Kāʻanapali Resort, in 1962 on Kāʻanapali Beach. A couple of years later, the property's then-owners, American Factors, ran a promotional movie about the region, calling it the "Polynesian Riviera" and "the new queen of resorts." Those who wished to experience it could hop on a charter flight from Honolulu airport and land directly on an airstrip next to the beach. Today, the Kāʻanapali coast is home to two championship golf courses and some of Maui's largest resorts, such as the Westin, Sheraton, and Hyatt.

But besides its year-long appeal with vacationers, Kāʻanapali Beach is also steeped in Hawaiian culture and history.

Aerial view of The Kaanapali Beach on the west shore of the island of Maui in Hawaii.

Luka Pettine/Getty Images

“Today, the area known as Kāʻanapali Beach is separated in half by Black Rock, or Puʻu Kekaʻa, which means ‘the rolling hill’ in reference to observing stones rolling down from the top without any known cause. There was a heiau, or temple, located at its summit. It is revered as a sacred spot; the place where a soul leaps into eternity,” Pōmaikaʻi Krueger, cultural advisor at The Westin Ka’anapali Ocean Resort Villas, told Travel + Leisure.

Nowadays, the self-guided Kāʻanapali Historical Trail & History and Legends Tour, a three-mile stretch along the coastline, informs travelers about the most significant events and legends related to Kāʻanapali Beach. For something more hair-raising, though, head to Pu'u Kekaʻa, which is located in front of the Sheraton Maui Resort, where every night just before sunset, the hotel hosts a thrilling cliff diving ceremony. A local diver emerges on the black lava rocks lighting torches along the way as he approaches the edge. He then jumps about 30 feet into the water. The ceremony pays tribute to King Kahekili, who ruled Maui in the 18th century. 

“Kahekili gained respect from many warriors for his leaps from Puʻu Kekaʻa, as most were frightened of the spirits who lived in the area,” Krueger added.

Tourists swim and snorkel at resorts on Ka'anapali Beach in Maui

ejs9/Getty Images

Kāʻanapali Beach has been facing serious erosion challenges for the past four decades that culminated last year when, after a series of strong south swells, parts of the beach’s paved walkway along the coastline collapsed into the ocean

“The rate and severity of damage has accelerated, likely due to sea level rise and recent record high water levels,” reads the executive summary of Kāʻanapali Beach Restoration Project, prepared by Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resource. “Modern sea level rise is a result of human-induced global atmospheric and ocean warming. Changes in storm severity have also been attributed to climate change.” As part of the beach restoration project, the state has brought in 75 cubic yards of sand into the area, but the community is still working on long-term solutions to preserve the country's best beach.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lounge chairs on the pool deck
This Whitewashed St. Lucia Resort Just Got a $12-million Makeover — and It Has an Unreal Beach With Emerald-colored Water
Man rows raft down the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
9 of the Best Adventure Destinations in the U.S. for an Action-packed Getaway
Aerial shot of coastline on Kauai
How to Make the Most of Your Trip to Kauai — State Parks, Epic Surfing, and the Largest Limestone Cave in Hawaii Included
High angle of Assissi Italy
12 of the Best Day Trips From Rome
A landscape of desert mountains in the distance and lush green vineyard in the foreground
This 34-day Private Jet Tour Takes You to Distilleries Around the World — and Might Be the Most Luxurious Bar Crawl Ever
Skiers going down the mountain at Sun Valley Resort
This Idaho Resort Has Some of the Best Spring Skiing in the U.S. — Plus a Spa, Bowling Alley, and an Outdoor Heated Pool
A view of the Pine Mountain Valley from the F.D. Roosevelt State Park in Georgia
This Small Georgia Town Is Less Than 3 Square Miles – but It's Home to the World's Largest Human-made White-sand Beach
Exterior view and mountain pool at Alila Ventana Big Sur
How to Hang With Surfers in a Small Beach City, See the Stunning Landscapes of Big Sur, and Savor the Best of Wine Country in One Epic California Trip
View of flowers and mountains in the Trinity Alps
These 10 Hidden Gems Are California's Best-kept Secrets
Exterior of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, featuring digital artwork by Jeffrey Gibson.
San Francisco Has a Boundary-pushing New Art Museum
Two people going down main street in Paducah
This Undiscovered Arts Destination Is Also One of the Few UNESCO Creative Cities in the U.S.
A Norse airplane in flight over land
It Just Got Easier to Fly to London With New Routes From These Major U.S. Cities
The calm ocean water lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village with palm trees lining the beach at sunset.
4 Tips for Accessible and Inclusive Travel in Hawaii, According to a Traveler With a Disability
A guest room at The Richland Hotel in Los Angeles
This New Hotel in a Small Southern California Town Has an Attic Suite, Vine-covered Courtyard, and Cozy Bar
Crowds of people walking into Palmer's Sugarhouse and bottles of Palmer's Sugarhouse maple syrup
The Best Place to Experience Winter in New England Is at This Vermont Sugarhouse
Celtic cross against night sky full of stars, Bardsey Island, Wales, UK
This U.K. Island You've Never Heard Of Just Became Europe's First Dark Sky Sanctuary