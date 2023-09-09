Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Crossbody Bag With RFID Protection Is Spacious, Stylish, and Just $45

It’s the stylish-yet-spacious bag you didn’t even know you needed.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Oprah-Loved Deal tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

I live my life by a handful of guiding principles: you reap what you sow, everything in moderation, and if Oprah Winfrey loves something, I love it too. In essence, Oprah is our American Royal, renowned and adored for many things, including her impeccable sense of style. Among the many items that she recommends is the K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, which even earned a highly coveted spot on one of her infamous favorite lists a couple years ago.

In Oprah’s own words, she couldn’t help but praise this bag as she shared that she “lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all your essentials.” She also mentioned being a fan of the color options and the price point. “Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.” Among her must-have accessories, the K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody is the spacious yet trendy pick that you didn’t even know you needed. 

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon

Whether you’re on vacation or just running errands, a crossbody bag is one of the best accessories for keeping your valuables protected and close at hand. This particular bag boasts premium vegan leather craftsmanship that is complemented by a sleek-yet-functional design. What’s more, this crossbody is situated with lots of spacious pockets (that especially Oprah loves) that lends it its versatile wear and use.

Aside from winning over Oprah’s approval, this bag is also loved by well over a thousand Amazon shoppers that have given this bag 1,000-plus five-star ratings. One reviewer even hailed it as the, “perfect purse for on the go,” emphasizing loving this bag’s hands-free and spacious design that is “just the right size” to hold their belongings. 

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon

This crossbody comes in 12 different shades and prints including a classic black, army green, and eye-catching bold shades like trendy chartreuse and even a plaid print that’s perfect for fall. Remarkably, each bag is priced at just $45, and shoppers adore how “stylish" and how “beautiful” this bag is, making it the fashion-forward choice that will elevate all of your fall looks.

Beyond its stylish look, reviewers also celebrate its functionality as a “purse with purpose,” particularly lauding it as “perfect for travel” thanks to its ample space and ease of access to your valuables. And as if it can’t get any better, this bag is also equipped with built-in RFID protected card slots and a secret inside zipper to keep your items even more secure.

The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, Oprah’s bag of choice, is the epitome of fall fashion and is the compact yet spacious bag that you need in your travel wardrobe. At just $45, I think we just found your new favorite bag. But if you’re in the market for other shopper-loved bags at Amazon, keep scrolling to see what else is out there. 

More Shopper-loved Crossbody Bags at Amazon:

Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Crossbody Bag

Amazon Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Wise Owl Crossbody Bag

Amazon wise-owl-accessories-small-triple-zip-real-leather

Amazon

Mhcnll Crossbody Bag

MHCNLL Crossbody Bag

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Zappos Dr. Scholl's Sale Tout
I’m a Travel Writer Who Loves Dr. Scholl’s Shoes — Here Are 7 Comfy Styles on Sale That You Shouldn’t Miss
Roundup: Best Amazon Deals Happening This September tout
The 104 Best Deals for Travelers at Amazon This September — Save Up to 76% Off
One-Off: Luggage/Bag/Packing Cubes Deal tout
Shoppers Say This Carry-on Was Perfect for ‘Traveling Europe for a Month’ — and It’s 67% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Oprah-Loved Phone Purse One-off Tout
This Oprah-loved $40 Crossbody Phone Purse Keeps Selling Out — but It's Thankfully Back in Stock at Amazon
Roundup: Best Under $50 Deals Tout
Amazon’s Massive Outlet Store Sale Has Travel Gear and Accessories Up to 50% Off — Shop the 12 Best Deals
Kelsey Crossbody
Oprah Loves This Stylish Crossbody Bag From Amazon — and It's Only $45
Unique Travel Accessories of 2023
16 Unique Travel Accessories We Didn't Know We Needed in 2023
12 Large Crossbody Belt Bags at Amazon With Extra Packing Room tout
These Crossbody Bags Have a Genius Design to Give Travelers Extra Packing Room — and They Start at $12
Best Personal Item Bags
The 14 Best Personal Item Bags of 2023
Best New Travel Products at Amazon Tout
Amazon's Virtual Shelves Were Restocked With Hundreds of New Products — Shop the 11 Best Deals for Travelers
Best Selling Backpacks Tout
After Shattering My Laptop on a Trip, I’ll Never Travel Without This Protective Backpack — and It’s on Sale
Best Sustainable Luggage Pieces
The 10 Best Sustainable Luggage Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
TK Travel Essentials to Shop During Targetâs Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale â Deals Start at TK Tout
23 Travel Essentials to Shop During Target’s Massive Labor Day Weekend Sale — Deals Starting at $15
Beis phone crossbody review Tout
I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the First Phone Crossbody I've Tried That Actually Has Pockets for Everything
Thule Chasm Sport Duffel on a green sofa
The 10 Best Convertible Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
an Away The Large Everywhere Bag on a gray couch in front of a plant
How to Choose Between Weekender and Duffel Bags, According to Our Tests
this-is-the-travel-gear-i-always-pack-tout
I've Been to 68 Countries, and These Are the 13 Items I Always Travel With — No Matter the Season
Anti-theft Messenger Bag One-off Tout
Travelers Swear They’ll ‘Never Buy Another Bag Again’ After Using This $50 Anti-theft Purse
LDW Roundup: Amazon Member-Only Deals tout
Prime Members Get First Dibs on Amazon's Best Labor Day Sale Deals — Save Up to Nearly 70% Off