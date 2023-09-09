Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Crossbody Bag With RFID Protection Is Spacious, Stylish, and Just $45

I live my life by a handful of guiding principles: you reap what you sow, everything in moderation, and if Oprah Winfrey loves something, I love it too. In essence, Oprah is our American Royal, renowned and adored for many things, including her impeccable sense of style. Among the many items that she recommends is the K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, which even earned a highly coveted spot on one of her infamous favorite lists a couple years ago.

In Oprah’s own words, she couldn’t help but praise this bag as she shared that she “lost count of this vegan-leather crossbody’s compartments. That’s a good thing, because it means it can hold all your essentials.” She also mentioned being a fan of the color options and the price point. “Also, at $45, this is what I call bang for your buck.” Among her must-have accessories, the K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody is the spacious yet trendy pick that you didn’t even know you needed.

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon

Whether you’re on vacation or just running errands, a crossbody bag is one of the best accessories for keeping your valuables protected and close at hand. This particular bag boasts premium vegan leather craftsmanship that is complemented by a sleek-yet-functional design. What’s more, this crossbody is situated with lots of spacious pockets (that especially Oprah loves) that lends it its versatile wear and use.

Aside from winning over Oprah’s approval, this bag is also loved by well over a thousand Amazon shoppers that have given this bag 1,000-plus five-star ratings. One reviewer even hailed it as the, “perfect purse for on the go,” emphasizing loving this bag’s hands-free and spacious design that is “just the right size” to hold their belongings.

K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody

Amazon

This crossbody comes in 12 different shades and prints including a classic black, army green, and eye-catching bold shades like trendy chartreuse and even a plaid print that’s perfect for fall. Remarkably, each bag is priced at just $45, and shoppers adore how “stylish" and how “beautiful” this bag is, making it the fashion-forward choice that will elevate all of your fall looks.

Beyond its stylish look, reviewers also celebrate its functionality as a “purse with purpose,” particularly lauding it as “perfect for travel” thanks to its ample space and ease of access to your valuables. And as if it can’t get any better, this bag is also equipped with built-in RFID protected card slots and a secret inside zipper to keep your items even more secure.

The K.Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody, Oprah’s bag of choice, is the epitome of fall fashion and is the compact yet spacious bag that you need in your travel wardrobe. At just $45, I think we just found your new favorite bag. But if you’re in the market for other shopper-loved bags at Amazon, keep scrolling to see what else is out there.

More Shopper-loved Crossbody Bags at Amazon:

Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Wise Owl Crossbody Bag

Amazon

Mhcnll Crossbody Bag

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $45.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.