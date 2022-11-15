Oprah Made This Traveler-approved Phone Crossbody Sell Out — and It’s Finally Back in Stock

As much as we try to stay away from trends and fads, sometimes they’re just too good to pass up. One trend that’s taken over the travel accessory scene lately is the phone crossbody purse, which allows travelers to explore with just the essentials. And,it appears the minimalist bag trend has been embraced by none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Earning a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 list is the JW Pei Phone Crossbody Bag, which Winfrey notes “makes life easier” due to its functional and compact design. To no one’s surprise, the travel-friendly purse sold out almost instantly after Winfrey’s endorsement, but we’re happy to report that it was recently restocked in one color (light blue canvas) at Amazon.

And, it’s on sale; right now, you can get one for 20 percent off, which brings its price tag down to $32 for a limited time.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $40)

Measuring 4.13 inches by 7.2 inches by 0.79 inches, the JW Pei Phone Crossbody Bag fits most smartphones within its petite frame (Note: most reviewers said that it was difficult to fit their iPhone 12 smartphones and any model newer with a case on). The bag has a main compartment that’s dedicated to your smartphone and important documents like event tickets, boarding passes, receipts, and more; its contents stay secure thanks to the bag’s magnetic snap closure tab, which simultaneously adds a touch of luxe to the bag with its gold hardware.

Typically, the JW Pei Phone Crossbody Bag’s additional storage features differ depending on the color and material you choose. But the light blue canvas version that’s been restocked has three slots on the back of the bag, as well as a small, discreet zippered pocket. It’s also equipped with a sturdy shoulder strap with a handle drop of 20.5 inches.

According to Winfrey, it makes the perfect gift for that “someone on your list whose cell is always attached to their hip.” It’s also a great treat-yourself-present, especially if you’re looking to add a fun pop of color to your travel and everyday wardrobes.

Amazon shoppers have also been singing the JW Pei Phone Crossbody Bag’s praises in their reviews. One customer wrote, “I absolutely love this phone bag! It’s super cute, [and] held my iPhone 13 Max Pro and a few cards along with my ID. It’s super comfortable and lightweight to wear all day.” Another buyer shared, “It is [a] perfect little crossbody for days when you just need your wallet and phone.”

According to a shopper that gifted the bag: “My mother basically wears this everywhere. It's a chic workaround to a fanny pack for her phone. She wears it to run errands, out in the garden, to do the dishes, etc.” Concluding their review, they added, “It is lightweight, sturdy, and goes with a lot of outfits and colors.” They were followed by a reviewer who commented, “This was bought to go on a Disney trip and I was able to carry all of my important stuff without being weighed down.”

We’re not sure how much longer the JW Pei Phone Crossbody Bag will stay in stock, so make sure to add one to your Amazon cart ASAP before it’s gone again — especially while it’s 20 percent off.

At the time of publishing, the price was $32.