This Oprah-loved $40 Crossbody Phone Purse Keeps Selling Out — but It's Thankfully Back in Stock at Amazon

There are few experiences more stressful than rifling through an overstuffed bag, desperately trying to find your phone and wallet in a hurry at the airport. This experience is only made worse if you’re already juggling several other items in your grasp, which is why finding subtle hacks to travel hands-free can make a world of difference in your overall temperament while on the go.

Maybe that’s why Oprah added the JW Pei Aylin Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag to her highly anticipated list of Favorite Things in 2022, even going as far as to say it “makes life easier” for people whose “cell is always attached to their hip.” This bag has been known to sell out at Amazon after receiving Winfrey’s stamp of approval, but right now it’s available in 10 sleek colors for as little as $40.

Keeping your valuables safe while traveling has never been easier than with this luxe crossbody phone bag from JW Pei. The hands-free, functional accessory is made with 100 percent vegan leather and is perfect for a day out sightseeing or shopping as it features a built-in phone pouch as well as a compact slot for cash and cards. Your phone is secured by one leather snap, and the case measures 4.1 inches by 7.5 inches by 0.8 inches, making it a hassle-free, small size that’s lightweight enough for all your travels.

Whether you’re looking for something slim to wear through the airport to keep your phone accessible or you’re tired of toting around an oversized purse while checking out the sights of a new destination, this Oprah-loved bag does away with the bulk of your other purses while maintaining a simple style that will enhance any outfit. In fact, even Blake Lively has been spotted in a similar style.

From international vacations to a simple trip to an amusement park, this is the one lightweight bag you’re going to want to keep at your fingertips. One shopper shared that they purchased the crossbody “to go on a Disney trip,” noting that it was “very good for on the go,” and they were able to “carry all of” their “important stuff without being weighed down.” Another happy customer noted that because the bag is “on Oprah’s Favorite List,” it’s also on their “favorite list, too.”



Meanwhile, one shopper shared that she purchased this purse for her mother who now “basically wears this everywhere.” They added that it’s a “chic workaround to a fanny pack,” and their mother wears it to “run errands [and] out in the garden.” Plus, the bag is “lightweight, sturdy, and goes with a lot of outfits and colors.” They even went as far as to refer to it as a “great companion for any day and every day.” And yet another traveler said that it’s the “best thing when you have no pockets,” and is “super convenient” for hands-free excursions.

Whether you have an active vacation on the horizon or are simply looking for a safe and stylish way to store your phone and cards while running errands, the Oprah-approved JW Pei Aylin Vegan Leather Phone Crossbody Bag will add flair to every outfit for just $40. This bag has been known to sell out, but it’s currently back in stock in 10 colors at Amazon and officially a must-have for year-round travels and everyday wear.

And if you’re looking for another affordable phone purse to add to your cart, keep reading to find more crossbody phone bags on sale at Amazon right now.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40.

