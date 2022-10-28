The 14 Best Women’s Jumpsuits of 2022

But this is about ease, in buying and in wearing, and we’ve done the research for you. Norma Kamali’s Sleeveless Jumpsuit takes our top spot based on style, comfort, fit, and versatility. But our list includes a variety of stellar options for shoppers of all types. After all, like other wardrobe fundamentals — an LBD, a wool coat, or a go-to pair of jeans — a jumpsuit is a foundational piece to keep on rotation.

Edgier than a dress and more casual than a shirt-pant combo, the jumpsuit is an easy-to-embrace wardrobe staple. And, if current trends are anything to go by, it’s undeniably back in vogue. Beyond its fashion clout, the jumpsuit is a practical and effortless go-to for women on the move . Going from the office to dinner? Add a blazer and pointed-toe pumps. Seeking something comfortable for flying ? Look for a jumpsuit with a relaxed fit and some stretch. Or, if you’re dressing for a formal event, go for a structured silhouette in a luxe material (a modern take on the Studio 54 look if you will). There are many styles to suit different occasions — just look on Amazon Fashion and you’ll find thousands of options.

Best Overall: Norma Kamali Kamali Kulture Sleeveless Jumpsuit MATCHESFASHION View On Zappos View On Fwrd.com View On Matchesfashion.com Why We Love It: It’s a minimalist’s dream, with a design that is versatile and timeless. What to Consider: It’s hand-wash only.

Norma Kamali is a master of jumpsuits, creating versatile options that can be dressed up or down. The New York-based designer’s extensive range includes corporate styles (like this single breasted jumpsuit) and more formal looks (like this halter-neck number), too. Our favorite is this sleeveless jumpsuit — an effortless ‘one-and-done’ look with a hidden zip at the back, a crew neck, and a stylish wide-leg cut. It’s made from a sculpting jersey fabric that drapes beautifully and doesn’t cling. Wear it with heeled mules and a chain necklace, or for chillier days, pair it with a cashmere sweater or a wool peacoat. Price at time of publish: $125 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best for Lounging: Eberjey Elon Relaxed Rib Jumpsuit Eberjey View On Amazon View On Eberjey.com Why We Love It: Those who know plush sleepwear know Eberjey, and this jumpsuit takes the brand’s mastery beyond the bedroom. What to Consider: Some may consider it too casual to wear outside of the house. Wear it for a Sunday siesta or for a day of relaxation at home and you’ll still feel somewhat put together. The ribbed fabric is deliciously soft and stretchy enough for expectant mothers to wear (at least before full-on maternity clothing is needed). It features a V-neck, a V-back, and elastic cuff hems that flatter the leg line. Team it with a pair of Birdies slippers and a cashmere cardigan (like this one from White + Warren) for a restful day that feels ultra-luxurious. Price at time of publish: from $139 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Rayon, spandex

Best Short Jumpsuit: Sandro Tweed Zip-up Playsuit Sandro View On Bloomingdales View On Sandro-paris.com Why We Love It: It has that distinctly Parisian refinement. What to Consider: The buttons tend to loosen, so be sure to reinforce them. Elegant details and impeccable tailoring distinguish this cream-colored jumpsuit from Sandro. Crafted in a Chanel-style tweed, it has a shirt collar, a gold zip fastening, and four faux pockets with glossy pearl buttons. The shorts have a slight flare that provide a flattering effect on the legs and the shoulder has the posture-enhancing structure of a blazer. Some jumpsuits can look like festival attire for 25-year-olds, but this has a sophisticated aesthetic that would be appropriate for all ages. Can’t you just see stylish Parisian women wearing this for a coffee and croissant run? C’est chic. Price at time of publish: $445 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Cotton, viscose, acrylic, polyamide, polyester

Best Professional: Eileen Fisher Cotton Ponte Lantern Jumpsuit Eileen Fisher View On Eileenfisher.com Why We Love It: It has the polish of a suit but is comfortable enough to wear all day and even onto a flight. What to Consider: It fits a bit large in some areas, and small in others. If your schedule involves going from the office to a power lunch to a flight and you want to look polished the entire way, consider this your savior. It has the hallmarks of a well-tailored suit — a tapered leg, concealed seams, and a vest-style neckline — combined with the comfort of loungewear. It also has convenient front slash pockets and a center back seam, which adds structure to the loose-fitting silhouette. Like most of Eileen Fisher’s designs, it’s made sustainably, and it’s made to last. And, with such a versatile and timeless design, you’ll be likely to still have it in your wardrobe in 10 years’ time. Price at time of publish: $198 Sizes: PP-2X | Material: Organic cotton, polyester, polyurethane The Best Travel Dresses of 2022

Best Floral: Agua Bendita Florence Jumpsuit Agua Bendita View On Amazon View On Aguabendita.com View On Revolve Why We Love It: The vibrant floral illustration brightens even the dullest of days. What to Consider: You’ll need to go braless or use some stick-on cups, like these trusty Fashion Forms ones. Breezy and beautiful resort wear can always be found at Agua Bendita, and this floral jumpsuit is no exception. It would be perfect for a beach vacation where you want to look low-key but high-end — style it with nothing more than a pair of flat slides and a blow-wave and you’ll be turning heads from breakfast to cocktail hour. Its most striking feature is the stand-out floral illustration, hand-drawn by artists who drew inspiration from summers of the 1960’s. It also has adjustable straps that can be tied in several different ways depending on your mood (or tan-line). Price at time of publish: $280 Sizes: S-L | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Utilitarian: Rivet Utility Worker Short-sleeve Jumpsuit Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue Why We Love It: Rivet Utility does jumpsuits exclusively, and it does them well. What to Consider: The design is based on an actual worker suit, which may not be for everyone. Founded by an LA-based mother of five, Rivet Utility is all about streamlining the daily process of getting dressed. It offers a selection of one-stop, one-zip jumpsuits that are stylish and comfortable enough to run around in. Of all the various styles, the ‘Worker’ is one of the best sellers, picked up by leading retailers including Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue. They are also able to be monogrammed, so you can add in your initials or anything sentimental to personalize it. Price at time of publish: $375 Sizes: XS-XXXL (also available in petite 0-12 and tall 0-12) | Material: Cotton, Japanese cotton twill, polyurethane

Best for Cold Weather: Naadam Cashmere Jumpsuit Naadam View On Naadam.co Why We Love It: We were sold at head-to-toe cashmere. What to Consider: The fabric pills over time, so invest in a good fabric shaver to keep it looking fresh. Whether you’re venturing out in icy conditions or cozying up by the fire with s’mores, this jumpsuit is a dream for winter. It’s thin enough to layer a coat over and is fitted around the ankle, so you can easily tuck it into Chelsea boots (or even knee highs, like these from Aquatalia). A single zip runs from the waistline up to a mid-turtleneck, which is perfect for extra insulation on chilly days. It’s available in three versatile colorways: granite, black, and slate blue. Price at time of publish: $295 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Mongolian cashmere

Best Lightweight: Cos Wide-leg Linen And Cotton-blend Jumpsuit Cos View On Cos.com Why We Love It: With a lightweight fabric and a relaxed fit, it’s perfect for humid summer days. What to Consider: It’s more comfortable than stylish. One of the great things about summer is getting dressed without needing to think about layering. And if you want something simple for hot days where you’d happily wear a bikini only, this wide-leg jumpsuit from Cos is a great option. With a linen and cotton fabric composition and a loose cut, it’s breathable and light. The back is cut into a low, U shape so you might want to consider going braless or using stick-ons. Price at time of publish: $135 Sizes: XS-L | Material: Linen, cotton The Best Women’s Shorts of 2022

Best Affordable: H&M Sleeveless Jumpsuit H&M View On Hm.com Why We Love It: It’s so stylish and well-made, you’d think it was a designer piece. What to Consider: It works best for taller ladies. This is a high street gem that looks more expensive than it is, like it could be from Theory or Club Monaco. It has adjustable straps, so you can alter the height of the neckline, which is ideal if you’re trying to conceal a strapless bra (that said, the bodice is lined, so it’s thick enough to go without). It has a wide-leg cut with pleats and the hem falls just below the ankle. Another plus is that it’s from H&M’s Conscious Collection, which utilizes a minimum of 50 percent recycled materials. Price at time of publish: $50 Sizes: XS-L | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Athletic: Le Ore Andria Catsuit Bandier View On Bandier.com Why We Love It: It’s form-fitting, stylish, and will inspire you to hit that barre class. What to Consider: The back is low, and it’s not a style that would pair well with a sports bra. Looking for something sleek to wear to pilates? This catsuit is stylish and comfortable, enabling you to move through those horizontal poses and planks with ease. It features a wicking compression fabric that is both functional and flattering, and it has a sleek corset detail at the front bodice, accentuating the waistline. The straps are adjustable, and the back delves into a low V, resembling a classic ballerina leotard. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-2X | Material: Recycled polyester, spandex.

Best Inclusive Sizing: The Drop Women's Sleeveless Wrap Jumpsuit Amazon View On Amazon Why We Love It: It is suitable for a variety of body types, given it has an extended size range of XXS to 5X. What to Consider: The fabric is on the heavier side, so it’s not great for warm weather. Available in black, navy, olive, and a Valentino-esque pink, this sleeveless jumpsuit from Amazon’s The Drop is an effortless outfit option for women of many different shapes and sizes. It can be dressed up or down and it has a V-neck, a removable waist tie, and the leg hems are slightly cropped, so you don’t need to worry about them grazing the ground if you’re in flats. Price at time of publish: $60 Sizes: XXS-5X | Material: Viscose, polyester, spandex

Best Dressy: Susanna Monaco Aimee Strapless Jumpsuit View On Amazon View On Neiman Marcus View On Shopbop.com Why We Love It: The cut is simple, sophisticated, and figure-flattering. What to Consider: It creases easily. There’s something very Posh Spice about this elegant strapless jumpsuit. It would be perfect for a formal event or even just a night out, accessorized with strappy sandals and jeweled earrings. The bodice has some stretch, and it has a cropped, wide-leg cut that feels very ‘now.’ It flatters pretty much all body types and is also available in white (a solid option for summer). Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Nylon, lycra spandex The Best Travel Pants for Women

Best Sustainable: For Days Forever Wide Leg Romper For Days View On Fordays.com Why We Love It: For Days takes sustainable fashion to a new level, with 100 percent of its products designed for circularity. What to Consider: It has a loose, oversized look. Sustainable? Check. Affordable? Check. Stylish? Check. Plus, it has pockets! This casual jumpsuit from zero-waste fashion brand For Days is a great all-in-one outfit, with a wide-leg, cropped hem, low V-back, and stitching crossing at the waist. And like all of the brand’s accessibly priced basics, it’s fully recyclable. Once you’re done with it, simply send it back in a Take Back Bag — this program has diverted over 1 million pounds of clothing from landfills to date. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Organic recyclable cotton