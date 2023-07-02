You Can See 2023's First Supermoon This July — Plus 3 Other Astronomical Events

For those craving a summer night of stargazing, July has several astronomical events in store. You have planet sightings, a meteor shower, and 2023’s first full supermoon — not to mention one of the year’s best chances to catch dwarf planet Pluto.

If you’re heading to far-north locales like Iceland or Alaska, it’s a great time to enjoy around-the-clock daylight from the midnight sun. Travelers in the southern hemisphere escapes will have decreased daylight hours, which makes the month a great time to chase aurora australis, also known as the southern lights. (Here’s one of our favorite spots to spot them.)

Ready to skywatch? Bookmark one or all of these astro events to make the most of July’s stargazing bounty.

July 2-3: Supermoon

After months of waiting, 2023 will finally have its first full supermoon this month. The moon will technically reach its brightest the morning of July 3, but according to Forbes, the most dramatic viewing will actually occur along the eastern horizon just after sunset on July 2. Supermoons appear when the space rock orbits closer to our planet than usual. In this case, it’s 224,895 miles from Earth versus the average full moon, which is 238,900 miles away, according to EarthSky. This month’s sighting, known as the Buck Moon, will be the second brightest supermoon after the one in late August, per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

July 6-7: The Moon and Saturn

On the night of Thursday, July 6, astro-tourists can admire both the waning gibbous moon and Saturn within one binocular frame. According to the astronomy app SkySafari, the two will appear several finger widths’ from each other in the night sky, with the ringed planet appearing as a yellow dot just above the moon. You can watch them rise over the southeastern hemisphere the night of July 6, then stick together in the southern sky as dawn nears on July 7.

July 22: Pluto reaches opposition

For a good glimpse of Pluto — a dwarf planet that’s just half the width of the U.S., according to NASA — point your telescope to the sky overnight from July 21 to July 22. The planet will reach opposition from the sun at this point, making it brighter and more visible than usual. Given its small size and far distance from Earth, it will look like a faint star, according to In-the-Sky.org — even with a telescope. You can find Pluto in the Capricornus constellation; try an app like SkySafari if you have trouble locating it.

July 29-30: Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower

Watch up to 20 meteors per hour during the month’s Delta Aquarids meteor shower, which runs from July 12 to August 23 and peaks the night of July 29 into July 30. This year’s showing will be somewhat muted, as a fuller moon will obscure many of the meteors. That said, in a dark-sky location, such as a national park, you could still catch several shooting stars. These meteors stem from the Marsden and Kracht comets, according to SeaSky.org.

