If you’re a frequent traveler, there’s a big scam on the rise in airports that you need to know about. It’s called “juice jacking” — when thieves hack into your phone while it’s charging on a public USB port, introducing malware and stealing your personal information. They can lock your device, export passwords, and often sell your info to other criminals. Not a great start to vacation.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution: Always carry a portable charger like the Loveledi Portable Power Bank to charge your phone without relying on public USB ports. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) itself says this is the safest way to avoid falling prey to the scam. And now’s a great time to stock up: This best-selling two-pack is discounted to just $20.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 for 2-pack (originally $30)



And this Amazon No. 1 portable charger is up to the task. Giving your phone days of battery life in a single charge, it can go the distance so you never have to worry about running out of juice on the road. Simply charge the Loveledi Portable Power Bank up before heading out on your travels, and connect your iPhone, Android smartphone, tablet, or any device that can charge on a USB on the go.

At just 5.5 by 2.5 by 0.5 inches, this pocket-size travel essential is about as compact as they come — practically the size of an iPhone and just as slim — and so easy to toss into your carry-on, purse, or pocket en route to the airport. Or, take it anywhere public like a hotel or restaurant where you might need a phone charger, too.

More than 6,500 Amazon reviewers have given these portable phone chargers a five-star rating, meaning it’s a product you can count on. One traveler said, “The two-pack gives my wife and I all we need for air travel,” and that they’re “no longer tethered to an outlet at the airport,” finding another surprising use for the chargers, too: “It also fills the gap when camping.”

Another traveler said they take these everywhere, praising the charger’s long-lasting battery and fast charge: “One hour of charging these can charge my phone two to three times. I would 100 percent recommend it to anyone like me who needs to have a phone/tablet with them.”

But there are so many other reasons travelers should have these on deck, too. One reviewer said after a big freeze in Texas, they relied on it to charge their phone while the power was down for three days. “What a game-changer. They’re slim and convenient,” they said, continuing that their “performance is superb…These definitely gave us peace of mind. Highly recommend.” Not to mention, it can come in handy on remote travels such as safari when you won’t always have access to a power outlet.

So what are you waiting for? Grab the Loveledi Portable Power Bank two-pack while it’s still on sale for just $20 so you can rest assured that you won’t fall prey to juice jackers at the airport with this pocket-sized peace of mind.

And if you’re shopping around, read on for more highly rated portable phone chargers at Amazon that will free you from those public charging stations and protect you from “juice jacking” on your next trip. Bonus, they all have that trusted seal, “Amazon Choice,” and they’re all on sale, too.

More Portable Power Banks on Sale at Amazon:

Anker Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $37 (originally $43)



iWalk Small Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $26 with on-site coupon (originally $35)



TG90 10000mah Power Bank

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $50)



Iniu Portable Charger

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $40)



At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

