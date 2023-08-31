This Semi-private Air Carrier Has Flights to Mexico Starting at $150 — but You'll Have to Book Soon

JSX's sale has discounted flights from Dallas and Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas until Friday.

Published on August 31, 2023
Semi-private air carrier JSX is jetting off to Mexico for the fall and is offering big discounts on tickets to make for a luxe travel experience.

The air carrier, which flies small regional jets out of (quiet and uncrowded) private jet terminals, is putting its flights on sale from both Dallas and Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas for travel from Sept. 6 through Nov. 18, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale offers travelers $150 off round trip flights.

To take advantage of the sale, travelers must book by Sept. 1 by using the promo code “TEQUILA.”

The promotion is not available to book while using prize vouchers, for Lajitas charters, or with certificates.

JSX, which has been expanding its route network, offers flights across the country from California, Arizona, and Colorado to Westchester in New York, Orlando, Miami, and more. The air company operates a fleet of Embraer ERJ-135 and ERJ-145 aircraft with only 30 seats in each with plenty of legroom and other perks like snacks and alcoholic (or non-alcoholic) drinks.

Earlier this year, the airline added — free — onboard Wi-Fi from SpaceX’s Starlink (which is even fast enough for video calls and Zooms at 30,000 feet). 

Flying semi-private is also a much quicker experience since travelers only need to be at the terminal 20 to 40 minutes before their flight. And as a bonus, travelers don’t have to endure full Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security measures.

Some of that may soon change, however. This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it would consider requiring high-volume charter flight operators to adhere to the same regulations as passenger airlines, Reuters reported.

The FAA told the wire service "this rapid growth poses an increased risk to safety if left unchecked" and said it will "begin a rulemaking to address this safety risk."

