This Versatile Flat Is My Very Favorite Shoe for Traveling in Hot Weather — and It's Less Than $45

Last summer, my kids and I accompanied my sister down to Hilton Head to help her with some wedding preparations. The month was August and unbeknownst to me and my Michigan-weathered body, the temperature in South Carolina in August feels like it’s approximately 10,000-degrees, with humidity that makes you feel like you’re walking in a glass case of water.

Despite the heat, humidity, and the countless miles we ended up walking while waiting for our flight in downtown Savannah on the way home, there was one part of me that managed to stay fresh and cool: my feet, somehow, thanks to the magic of these Journee Collection Brandee Flats.

DSW

To buy: amazon.com and dsw.com, from $43 (originally $65)

I’m still not sure how, but after walking around in 100-degree weather, running all over the island of Hilton Head day and night, and after traipsing through airports and downtown Savannah, these flats not only kept me cool and comfortable, but I escaped that trip with not a single blister in sight. Not one. My feet weren’t even irritated in any area.

After that trip, I was 100 percent convinced that Journee flats were the only shoe I’d ever own again and now that my sister’s actual wedding is imminent, I stocked up on a brand-new pair in the cognac color again. I absolutely love that the flat is comfortable and neutral enough to be dressed up or down. I’ve worn them through the airport and various casual outings, and also out to restaurants — and even to a rehearsal dinner.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and dsw.com from $43 (originally $65)

I think the magic of these shoes for traveling is that they seem to be a very flexible, wider fit, so they stretch with your feet through the many ups and downs of flying, driving, walking, and high-temperature swings. Many Amazon shoppers noted that these “very comfortable” shoes do stretch and some felt you’ll end up the perfect fit if you size down before you travel and walk long distances in them. Personally, I kept my normal size and love that they give me a little breathing room.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com and dsw.com from $43 (originally $65)

The vegan leather flat is available in five different colors: black, cognac, red, white and black spotted, and gold. It has a cushioned footbed and rubber sole to ensure maximum walking comfort, and thanks to the slip-on design, they’re super convenient for getting through airport security or just traveling with kids in general.

The upper also seems to hit at an ideal spot — it covers your toes so you don’t have to worry about getting a pedicure before you leave, but it also doesn’t extend far enough down the foot to potentially cause a blister or overheating. And thanks to the versatility of the Journee Collection Brandee Flats, I now have one less pair of shoes I need to pack whenever I travel — which is always a win. Trust me, you’ll want to grab a pair (or two) while they’re just $43.



At the time of publishing, the price started at $43.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

