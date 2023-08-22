Joshua Tree Partially Reopens Following Tropical Storm Hilary — What to Know

The park will be open for day visits while fellow California park Death Valley remains closed.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023
Entrance sign to Joshua Tree National Park
Photo:

jewhyte/Getty Images

Joshua Tree National Park will reopen on Tuesday after temporarily closing to weather Tropical Storm Hilary.

The national park will reopen for daytime use with all visitor centers and paved roads ready to welcome travelers, according to the National Park Service. Dirt roads and campgrounds remain closed.

“This past weekend, Joshua Tree National Park experienced heavy rains and flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary. Park staff began assessing the park early Monday morning,” the NPS wrote in a statement. “Road crews found large amounts of sand and debris on roadways and have begun clearing the roads.”

The tropical storm slammed California over the weekend, dumping intense amounts of rain and halting travel up and down the West Coast.

While Joshua Tree planned to reopen, Death Valley National Park would remain closed. The park — one of the hottest places on earth — received a year's worth of rain in one day, the NPS noted. In all, a National Weather Service rain gauge at Furnace Creek recorded 2.2 inches of rain, which amounts to the park’s entire average annual rainfall and beats the previous single day record of 1.7 inches set on Aug. 5, 2022.

It was not clear when the park would reopen.

“An estimated 400 residents, travelers, and employees are sheltering in place at Furnace Creek, Stovepipe Wells, and Panamint Springs until area roads are safely passable,” the NPS wrote in a statement. “The unprecedented rain came in two bursts, with about an inch of rain Sunday morning and another inch of rain Sunday night.”

As of Tuesday, electricity and cell service had been restored in the park, but landline phones were still down and damaged roads and infrastructure posed a challenge.

This isn’t the first time a national park closed due to extreme weather. In July, the Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park had a delayed reopening after clearing snow and making road repairs to recover from a historic winter. And Yosemite National Park temporarily closed over the spring to recover from up to 15 feet of snow.

Last year, Yellowstone National Park was also forced to temporarily shut following a devastating flood, which saw several collapsed roads. The majority of the park reopened weeks later.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Palms are hit by strong wind and rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in the deserts of Southern California on August 20, 2023 in Palm Desert, California.
Airlines Issue Waivers, Cancel Flights As Tropical Storm Hilary Drenches West Coast
Road asphalt is crumbled up with a metal pipe sticking out. Clouds loom in the sky over the broken road. Parts of Kelbaker Road have been completely destroyed.
Death Valley National Park Closes to Visitors Following 'Historic' Flash Floods — What to Know
Sequoia National Park
Sequoia National Park’s Famous Generals Highway Will Fully Reopen Soon — What to Know
Sequoia National Park
California’s Sequoia National Park Postpones Opening of Giant Forest — Here's Why
Once a meadow, now a lake from the flooded Merced River, in Yosemite Valley, on April 8, 2018.
Yosemite National Park to Temporarily Close Over Flooding Concerns From Melting Snow
Cancelled flights on the arrivals board at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was closed due to the runways being flooded
Record Rain, Flooding Shuts Florida's Fort Lauderdale Airport
Boca Grande Lighthouse & Shoreline, Gasparilla Island,Florida
America's Best Small Beach Town Is an Old Florida Gem With Crystal-clear Waters and a Scenic Bike Path
Yosemite Valley
Yosemite National Park Has Partially Reopened — What to Know Before Visiting
An illustrated map of the U.S. that highlights the small towns mentioned in the article
America’s Best Small Towns of 2023
Rock formationas and joshua trees in Joshua Tree National Park
Everything You Need to Know About Camping in Joshua Tree National Park
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
24 Most Scenic Places to Camp in the United States
Big Lake, Tule River, Ja-She Creek, Lava Creek and Fall River together form one of the largest systems of fresh water springs in the country
8 Amazing California Road Trips That Take You From Big Sur to the Sierras
The Grand Canyon Lodge as seen on April 4, 2023. The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has received more than 250 inches of accumulated snowfall this winter season.
The Grand Canyon's North Rim Reopening Delayed Due to ‘Record-setting Snow’
Mirror Lake in Yosemite National Park, California, United States in late summer.
The Best Time to Visit Yosemite National Park
San Diego Bay at dusk with ferry at dock.
9 Best Weekend Getaways From San Diego
San Francisco International Airport
Airlines Issue Travel Waivers, Alerts for California Amid Brutal Storms — What to Know If You're Flying