These Best-selling Trail Running Sneakers Feel as Comfortable as ‘Being Barefoot' — and They're Only $40

They’re incredibly versatile for hiking adventures and sightseeing.

Published on April 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Perhaps one of the most significant struggles of packing for vacation is selecting a pair of shoes that can play multiple roles in your wardrobe. Particularly with travel that incorporates more outdoor adventures, you’ll want to find a shoe that can take you from city streets to mountainous trails in the blink of an eye, all with the support needed to not feel incredibly sore the next day. If you add having wider feet to the equation, finding shoes that check these boxes becomes much more difficult.

If you’ve grown tired of searching, we have some good news. We just found the perfect travel shoes in the Joomra Women’s Minimalist Trail Running Barefoot Shoes, and they’re currently on sale at Amazon for as little as $40 in select colors. As a number one best-seller at the retailer, you can rest assured that these sneakers will carry you from one activity to the next with the space to breathe along the way.

Well-suited for people with wider feet, these incredibly comfortable sneakers from the same brand that makes the popular, cloud-like pillow slides, are made with a breathable knitted material that is lightweight and easy to walk in throughout the day. A rubber sole provides superior traction regardless of what terrain you find yourself traversing, and they’re even embedded with circular lug patterns to keep you from slipping while you’re on the go.

Support is essential in any walking shoe you’re bringing with you on vacation, and these wide sneakers are made with removable insoles that offer impressive arch support that relieves pressure from your legs and helps even out weight across the span of your feet. An elastic topline at the entrance of the shoe hugs your feet in place, ensuring that you’re not slipping around while you enjoy your day of sightseeing. The shoes are even available in sizes ranging from 5.5 to 12, boasting a wide 23-color range, as well. 

More than 13,200 shoppers have given these breathable shoes a five-star rating at Amazon, and they have not been shy about sharing their adoration for the sneaker. One customer raved that wearing them feels like “being barefoot without the pain,” even adding that after wearing them all day long they “did not have a heel blister after breaking in” their new shoes. In fact, they went as far as to dub them the “best sneakers I’ve ever owned.”

Meanwhile, another shopper revealed that these sneakers are “great for travel,” even adding that they “love these so much” that they “ordered two more colors.” Many customers also pointed out the versatility of these sneakers, with one person explaining that they took them “on my national park vacation” and it “was so nice to have shoes for hiking and water without carrying extra shoes.” Another shopper agreed, sharing that they “were perfect for me as I was able to use them as water shoes on vacation,” noting that the “soles protected my feet so well [from] the jagged rocks in Croatia,” and they’re also “comfortable to walk in.”

Made with a spacious toe box, breathable material, and the support needed for how much time you spend on your feet during vacation, the best-selling Joomra Women’s Trail Running Barefoot Shoes are everything you need in a sneaker for just $40. Whether you’re planning on enjoying a day of hiking or spending an afternoon exploring the cobblestone streets of a new city, these wide shoes give your toes the room to spread out while limiting discomfort all day long.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $40. 

