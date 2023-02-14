The Brand Behind Amazon’s Viral ‘Cloud Slides’ Has $20 Comfy Sneakers That Are Perfect for Travel

A great pair of comfortable, versatile walking sneakers is always a must for travel. And if you have any trips on the horizon, you’ll need shoes that can withstand hours of walking, long airport security lines, and hikes. Thankfully, we found an affordable, comfy pair at Amazon that will solve all your shoe woes — the Joomra Lightweight Sneakers. Oh, and they’re up to 57 percent off right now, too.

From the brand that created the uber-popular, viral Joomra Pillow Slippers aka the Amazon "cloud slides," these tried-and-true Joomra sneakers have all the same comfy materials that made the cloud slides a hit, including a synthetic cushioned sole and 3D woven features that help them move with your feet. They’re designed for athletic activities, such as running, walking, and jogging, but are still sporty and stylish enough to throw on to run errands around town. The sneakers are also known to mold to your feet over time, so they’re worth investing in now to avoid any discomfort in the long run.

The Joomra Lightweight Sneakers’ tongue and collar are low cut, and the lace-up closure is hidden through the eyelets. However, the sneakers can still be slipped on, thanks to the back pull-tab, yet still stay secure on your feet while on the go — perfect when you need to move quickly through the airport security line. One Amazon shopper went as far as to call them their, “go-to walking and travel shoes,” and said, “They are lightweight and totally comfy. I’ve washed them a couple times and they come out looking brand new.”

The sneakers, which have received more than 7,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, are available in nine sizes and 10 colors, including neutrals like classic black and more statement-making shades like red, so there’s something for everyone. Every color is on sale at Amazon for the lowest they’ve been marked in the last 30 days, but the lowest price is on the peach color which has just a few sizes available. That means you’ll need to hurry if you want to score this deal.

One shopper said that they were “so impressed” that they bought several pairs in different colors to align with the different reasons they’d wear them; a pair for pilates and casual wear, just to give examples.

Aside from sharing how comfortable these sneakers are, shoppers are also raving that they’re durable and designed to last a long time. “I buy these for work, and one pair usually lasts me the entire year,” says one enthusiastic Amazon shopper. They added, “Even with the fabric or material these are made with, these don’t rip or tear while working, and the rubbery part doesn’t even come apart like normal sneakers [do].” Needless to say, they were shocked that they held up so well for so long.

And, if you’re looking to hold onto these shoes for a while, we have good news: They’re machine washable, too. One shopper put them to the test and was able to wash and air dry them with great results, claiming “they still look close to new,” they said, adding, “These have been the absolute most comfortable shoes. They’re very lightweight, easy to slip on and off, and because I have thin feet, I can adjust the laces to a tighter feel.”



And, even nurses are giving these comfy sneakers their stamp of approval. One who reported being on their feet all day said they, "wore them to work all day long and they didn’t need to be broken in. I will be ordering again."



When it comes to the Joomra Lightweight Sneakers, the reviews speak for themselves; they’re comfortable, versatile, and can be worn over and over again without ripping or tearing. If you have an adventure on the horizon, or are just aiming to up your daily step count, you’ll need to buy this comfy pair of sneakers before they’re sold out.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

