The Jonas Brothers Lend Their Voices to Waze — Yes, Nick Jonas Will Give You Directions

Maybe they'll direct you to the "Waffle House?"

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform in the halftime show during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants
Photo:

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Turn-by-turn directions just sound better when they’re delivered by musical superstars.

GPS app Waze is teaming up with the Jonas Brothers to offer navigation from Joe, Kevin, and Nick themselves. The directions will include personal anecdotes about their time on the road (like when they were booed by senior citizens in a St. Louis mall food court at 11 a.m.) as well as some of their favorite road trip stops like the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton, New Jersey.

"Growing up on the road, our tour bus became our home away from home, so we know the importance of getting places safely and on time,” the group said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. “We are excited to partner with Waze for an exclusive driving experience and have our fans around the world join us on their drives and share some of our favorite memories and spots we’ve discovered while touring. See you on the road!”

The Jonas Brothers x Waze promo illustration

Courtesy of Waze

Rather than telling drivers to go “dancing on top of cars” or “stumbling out of bars,” the brothers will share how they entertain themselves in traffic, and offer drivers encouragement.

“Nice job. We made it,” Joe says when a driver has reached their destination. “People ask when we felt like we’d really ‘made it’. I’d have to say… probably this moment right now.”

And if there’s an accident? Nick will let you know: “Accident reported ahead. Let’s send positive vibes to everyone involved.”

In addition to the fun navigation, Waze has created a tour bus vehicle icon and a custom “Limitless Mood,” or how drivers appear on the map.

To access the Jonas Brothers navigation, travelers can go to the "Customize your drive” section in the Waze app and select Jonas Brothers. From there, users must turn on voice directions and select a car icon and mood.

This isn’t the first time Waze partnered with someone famous for some festive directions. Last year, the app teamed up with Santa and Mrs. Claus to offer good tidings — and good navigation — for the festive season. And in 2021, the company partnered with Audible, a leading audiobook and podcast platform, to help travelers find their favorite content.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
19 Degree Aluminum 22-Inch International Spinner Carry-On Bag TUMI
Bethenny Frankel Owns Tons of Suitcases but Says Tumi's ‘Chic' Aluminum Case Is the 'Mother of All Luggage'
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner traveling south on rail tracks through Del Mar, California.
You Can Hitch a Private Train Car to Any Amtrak Train — Here's How Much It Costs
Salma Hayek at the 2023 Met Gala.
The Karl Lagerfeld Museum Exhibit Themed After the 2023 Met Gala Is Now Open to the Public — What to Know
A man using a MACH vacuum to clean inside a luxury villa in Australia
You Can Vacation in This Multimillion-dollar Australian Dream Home for Free — If You're Willing to Clean It
These âExtremely Comfortableâ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days When Helen Mirren Wore Them â Now Theyâre Back TOUT
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Sneakers Sold Out in Just 2 Days After Helen Mirren Wore Them — Now They’re Back
Exterior and the pool at Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
These 7 Disney World Hotels Have Rooms on Sale From Under $100 This Summer — With Free Park Transportation and Early Park Access
Highway sign for Route 66 on asphalt of country road
Historic Route 66 Is About to Get a $1-million Upgrade — Making for Even More Epic Road and Cycling Trips
These Outdoor Patio Sets Look Like They Belong on the Grounds of a Luxury Resort â and They're Up to 63% Off
These Outdoor Patio Sets Will Transform Your Backyard Into a Tropical Oasis — and They're Up to 63% Off
Blake Lively Comfy Vacation Pants Tout
Blake Lively’s Flowy Pants Were the Star of Her Beach Vacation — Copy Her Look for As Little As $17
Walt Disney World has selected The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate a new attainable housing development.
Disney to Build 80 Acres of Affordable Housing a 'Few Miles’ From Magic Kingdom
Rendering of the exterior view of Hotel 1928 in Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating This Historic Texas Hotel for Their 'Fixer Upper' Spinoff
Exterior of Hilda Maria Bacardi's mansion apart of the Four Seasons on the Disney World properties
This $19-million Mansion on the Grounds of Walt Disney World Resort Just Went on Sale — See Inside
Ariel waves to guests during the âDisney Festival of Fantasy Paradeâ in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Disney World Annual Passes Are Back — What to Know Before You Buy
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 aircraft as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport
Delta's International Flights Are Already 75% Booked for Summer Travel
Senior couple driving convertible car at sunrise
You Can Save Big on a Car Rental for Your Spring Road Trip — but You'll Have to Act Fast
The front of the Napa Valley train
7 Boozy Train Rides Around the World That Offer Specialty Sips and Stunning Views