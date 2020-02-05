12 Jobs to Apply to Right Now If You Want to Travel More

Image zoom Getty Images

Why do you work? To pay off student loans or to fund your kids’ education? Because you love what you do? There are a lot of factors that weigh into your choice or need to work — and according to FlexJobs, travel is one of them. An impressive 54 percent of survey respondents told FlexJobs they work because they want to travel, yet a staggering 5 percent of remote jobs can actually be done from anywhere in the world.

“For a variety of reasons such as employment and tax law, the vast majority of remote jobs include a geographic requirement, but thanks to technology and the increasing global adoption of remote work across industries, the marketplace of work-from-anywhere jobs is very healthy going into 2020,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs.

To offer you a leg up in your search for that remote or travel-friendly job, our friends at LinkedIn have compiled a list of international-based gigs, remote positions, and U.S.-based jobs that require international travel. While not all of these jobs can be done from anywhere in the world, they all provide a freedom to travel that you won’t find in your standard 9-to-5 office gig. And the best part is that they’re all available right now.

Global Events Manager, MEF Forum

If you’re a natural leader with stellar organization and communication skills, this position at MEF Forum may be the perfect fit. As the Global Events Manager, you’ll be in charge of executing flawless events around the globe. And the best part? You’ll need to be on-site for all those big-time international events you’re organizing.

Senior UX Developer, Buzz Brothers

This creative agency in Geneva, Switzerland works with brands like Uber, Nestlé, and Honda. The fast-growing agency is a family of 80+ people from more than 10 countries, and they’re looking to add a Senior UX Developer to the Swiss-based team.

Area Manager, Dufry, LVMH Fragrance Brands

You’ll be based in Miami for this gig, but you can expect heavy international travel — specifically around the Americas (hello, Brazil!). In this role, you’ll be responsible for the development of Givenchy and Kenzo in the Americas — from marketing to merchandising.

CPG Manger, Blue Bottle Coffee

If you have a deep love for coffee and food — and happen to be fluent in Japanese, it doesn’t get much better than this Tokyo-based job. As the manager for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) team, you’ll distill the Blue Bottle Coffee experience into portable forms — their New Orleans Iced Coffee and Cold Brew Black Coffee are already hits.

Account Executive, Mogul

If you’ve got sales know-how, why not put it to work for good — and enjoy a flexible work environment while you’re at it. In this remote position, you’ll work with a globally distributed workforce to build and grow a female talent ecosystem that supports women from all around the world.

International Recruiter, TransPerfect

TransPerfect has offices all over the world, but for this position you’ll be based in Athens, Greece. The giant, global company is looking for a recruiter to provide global recruitment support — and we have a feeling visiting some of the company’s worldwide offices could be arranged.

Vice President of Product Development, LOUD Audio, LLC

Both U.S. and international travel is required for this Seattle-based job. And when you’re not globetrotting, you’ll be leading the product development team in coming up with new products based on customer needs, then keeping those projects on time and on budget.

International Business Development, House of Sillage

This job is based in beautiful Newport Beach, California, but applicants should be ready to hop on a plane at a moment’s notice. In this international-travel-heavy job, you’ll be working for a luxury brand with a strong international following. One major requirement: “must be able to fly international with no restrictions.” It already sounds promising.

Events & Communications Manager, IDEMIA

You’ll be based in Paris(!) for this large-scale event management role. Your job is to plan, manage, and execute the twice-a-year global user conference. The three-day gathering brings together around 400 attendees for conferences, technical demonstrations, and training — and your job is to make it happen, and happen smoothly.

Director of International Sales - European Market, WAC Lighting

At this global sales job you’ll be traveling for work around 75 percent of the time — and the other 25 percent of the time, you can be based anywhere you want. If you have several years of international sales management and a strong knowledge of European and South American markets, this may be the job for you.

Client Advisor, Gucci

If you’ve ever dreamed of riding the tube to work or spending your Saturday picnicing in Hyde Park, now’s your chance. Gucci is hiring a “Gucci ambassador" to increase brand loyalty while spreading its philosophy and the culture.

Department Manager - Men, Fendi

What’s more fun than working for Fendi? How about working for Fendi in Barcelona? In this position you’ll be managing a sales team, merchandising, and working with clients at the brand’s Barcelona store. And when you’re not on the clock, you can spend the day exploring the city — from sunny beaches to Antoni Gaudí’s fascinating architecture.