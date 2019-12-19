15 Jobs That Will Give You the Freedom to Travel the World in 2020

Image zoom Getty Images

If you feel like you have to strategize how and when to use your precious paid time off every year, you’re not alone. According to a report by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, the average number of paid vacation and paid holidays U.S. workers in the private sector get is a measly 15 days a year — a number that the report states “would not meet even the minimum required by law in 19 other rich countries.”

Not only is PTO limited, but the stresses of work can be so intense that 53 percent of professionals don’t fully disconnect while out of the office during the holidays, according to LinkedIn. Around 30 percent of those surveyed said they check in to work one to two times a day while officially out of the office.

If you’re sick of passing on travel experiences with friends and family because of work, it may be time to embrace a life — and a job — that provides a bit more balance. To get you started, the data team at LinkedIn pulled 15 jobs that will give you more freedom and time to travel in 2020. From remote gigs to positions based abroad, the best part about these jobs is that they’re all available right now.

Data Engineer at Artsy

Not only can this job be done remotely — giving you more time at home (or on vacation!) with your family — but according to LinkedIn’s Emerging Jobs Report, data scientist roles will be an emerging job in 2020. They report that more than half of the emerging jobs in 2020 will be related to the engineering field.

Retail Communications Manager at Casper

This New York City-based job isn’t remote, but they offer staff an unlimited vacation policy, noting that “If you need time off just take it; we trust you!” As the Retail Communications Manager at this fast-growing consumer brand, you’ll be in charge of building loyalty, driving community and engagement, and advocating for the company’s customers.

PR & Events Specialist at Swatch Group

This job is based in Miami, Florida, but since you will be working with the brand’s Caribbean market, both domestic and international travel is required. As the PR & Events Specialist, you’ll be in charge of developing and implementing Swatch’s media strategy — with a few potential business trips to the Caribbean thrown in.

Senior Director, Investigations at ASPCA

You can help stop animal cruelty by heading up the investigative department at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA). You’ll work with law enforcement and prosecutors on investigations related to animal rights and welfare. The remote position can be done from a home office anywhere in the U.S.

Chief Analytics Officer at wefox

The company was founded in Switzerland, but in this position you’ll be working at wefox’s Berlin office. Your job will be to work with data to provide the company with a competitive, data-driven edge.

Senior Manager Policy Communications at Sonder Inc.

You’ll have the chance to help shape this new hospitality company’s brand in the media and online. Not only is this San Francisco-based brand looking for someone to grow alongside the company, but they’re offering up unlimited vacation time.

Executive Director at Girl Develop It

In this full-time, remote gig you’ll be part of a nonprofit organization that works to help women and non-binary adults learn software development skills. Not only will you need to be a strong, capable leader, but you should be able to effectively lead a remote team.

Director of Digital Marketing at Giving Assistant

You’ll be based in San Francisco for this job, but the coastal location — and the company’s generous unlimited vacation policy — just make jaunts to Hawaii and Japan all the easier.

Corporate Communications Manager at L'Oréal

This position is based in London, which means you can take advantage of those easy, low-cost flights around Europe. In the role you’ll be in charge of executing media relations and developing content.

Event Marketing Manager - The Other Art Fair at Leaf Group

You’ll be working for The Other Art Fair running marketing campaigns for the Los Angeles and Dallas editions in this Santa Monica-based gig. The best part? The company’s discretionary unlimited vacation and their “paid-to-play vacation rewards.”

Game Developer at Kingly Software

The team at Kingly Software is looking for someone to help prepare an Android release of Eden: New Dawn (formerly Eden - World Builder). You’ll need experience with C++, Java, and Andro, but the hourly pay of $75 to $100/hour is enticing, as is the fact that the job is fully remote.

Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Hanley Wood

If developing brands is up your alley, this position at Hanley Wood is looking for someone to lead brand marketing efforts for the corporate brand as well as the brand verticals. To sweeten the pot, the fully remote position has a “peace of mind corporate benefit package,” extra holidays, and short work days.

International Social Media Manager at Superdry

Not only will European travel be easier from this England-based office, but you’ll be working for Superdry, a company that ensures everyone on their team gets 25 holiday days — plus an extra day off to celebrate your birthday.

Lead Solutions Consultant at Sprinklr

At this Chicago company, you’ll play a key role in the sales process by bringing your industry and technical experience to develop solutions Sprinklr customers need. And you won’t find overworked and underpaid team members here — the company offers staff “a flexible work environment, unlimited vacation, and generous pay and benefits packages.”

Senior Director of International Education at Sesame Workshop

You’ll be based in New York City, but this position requires international travel up to 25 percent of the time. Not only does that mean new stamps in your passport, but you’ll be helping Sesame Workshop’s impressive humanitarian initiatives — supporting programming for children and caregivers around the world.