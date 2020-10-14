The chosen chief of discovery will be flown to California to meet with the brand’s marketing team to plan out the journey.

This Cocktail Company Will Pay You to Take an Epic U.S. Road Trip in Its 'Whiskey Van'

One lucky whiskey lover will get a chance to explore some of the most beautiful places in the U.S. — all while sipping on premium spirits.

Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock and Rye has teamed with Monster Children to host the travel category of its 10th annual photo competition, which is open to applicants around the world. While an international entrant will win a chance at some prize money, a chosen U.S.-based applicant will be able to enjoy something a little more unique.

The U.S.-based winner will receive a two-week contract position as the whiskey brand’s chief of discovery, exploring key destinations in the brand’s “Whiskey Van” — a 1978 Chevy G20 that’s been fully customized with a walnut bar, leather bench seating, orange tufted paneling, and sound system, making it ideal for a road trip.

Hochstadter’s Slow & Low Rock and Rye is a bottled Old Fashioned made with 84 proof straight rye whiskey, raw honey, navel orange peel, angostura bitters, and a pinch of rock candy. It’s one way to have a specially mixed cocktail without the mixologist.

“Rebellious and free spirited, Slow & Low was crafted for the makers, the creatives, the travelers, the music-enthusiasts, the dirt bikers, and many more,” Andrea Cromaz, Cooper Spirits vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “It’s much more than a drink — it’s a whole mindset; it’s about the art of discovery. We’re excited to have someone dive deeper into that psyche and provide a visual representation of what it means to live life Slow & Low.”

The chief of discovery will be flown to California to meet with the brand’s marketing team to plan out the journey. From there, the candidate will take a two-week tour of destinations in California, Arizona, and New Mexico aboard the “Whiskey Van,” all documented on social media.

The ideal candidate must be over the age of 21, have a valid driver’s license, have an appreciation for Slow & Low, be willing to travel, and be social media savvy. The two-week contract includes a stipend for gas, food, accommodations, and activities. And don’t worry, you don’t have to journey alone — the chosen candidate will be able to bring a friend, spouse, partner, or pet, too. This opportunity could grow into additional travel content projects throughout 2021 with the brand.

To be considered, you must enter Monster Children’s photo competition and submit an entry in the travel category. To enter, visit the Monster Children website and apply by Oct. 31.