Spend a Week Getting Paid to Review Ski Lessons in the Alps (Video)

If you’ve ever wanted to learn to ski, now’s your chance to hone your skills and get paid for it too.

SkiBro, an online ski lesson booking platform with access to over 150 ski resorts across the Alps, is looking for skiers of all ages and abilities to test and review ski lessons. Even if you have no clue how to ski, you can still apply for this lucrative position.

“We're looking to hire skiers across the spectrum from 'nearly professional' to 'never-even-seen-snow',” said a spokesperson for SkiBro in a statement.

The company is hiring four reviewers who will be able to choose their own ski lesson package. Each reviewer will be placed at one of the four resorts: Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, St. Anton in Austria, Val d'Isere in France, or Verbier in Switzerland.

Not only will reviewers get to enjoy the high life of a professional ski bum, they will also be paid £600 (about $780 USD) a week for their reviews, plus benefits like flights/train tickets, lift passes, accommodation, and a weekly VIP spa package, together worth up to £3500 (about $4,550 USD).

Image zoom Courtesy of Skibro

Reviewers will be contracted for at least one week but could be asked to stay for up to a month. In addition to writing reviews, candidates will be asked to update their social media profiles with their progress and make a vlog (using a provided videographer).

“Just how much can a first-timer improve in one week? Do the benefits an expert skier will gain outweigh the price of lessons? How hard is it for people with different disabilities to live their ski dreams? These are the kind of questions we want to answer and show to skiers around the world,” SkiBro CEO, Kieran O'Keeffe, said in a statement.

Applications are now open. The deadline to apply is Dec. 24, 2019. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted on Jan. 6, 2020.

In order to apply, potential candidates must write an essay of 200 words or fewer describing why they’re a perfect fit for the job and fill out the online application.

For more information or to apply, visit the SkiBro website.