This Company Will Pay You $1,000 to Watch 12 of Your Favorite Christmas Movies

Getting paid to do the things you love isn’t always an option, but when it comes to binge-watching all of your favorite holiday movies, you might get lucky.

SimpleTexting, an SMS marketing website, is looking for a Christmas-loving movie buff to watch 12 Christmas movies over the course of a week. If that isn’t enough to perk you up, they’ll also pay you $1,000 plus reimbursements for any movies you need to pay to stream on Amazon Prime.

The list of holiday films is as follows:

"A Christmas Story" "Elf" "Home Alone" "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" "It’s a Wonderful Life" "Jingle All the Way" "Love Actually" "Miracle on 34th Street" "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" "The Polar Express" "The Santa Clause" "White Christmas"

Who hasn’t dreamed of a job that doesn’t feel like a job?

For each film, the candidate will be asked to track specific details about each film, including trends in dialogue, characters, and more. Worksheets will be provided in order to do this research. But on the bright side, you can do all of the work in your Christmas pajamas while drinking hot cocoa.

Applicants must be over 18 and be complete Christmas fanatics. We’re talking busting out those jingle bells and holly on Black Friday (or even Thanksgiving Day) level. Applicants must also have a love of movies in general, especially holiday films, have a good attention to detail, are active on social media, and have the availability to watch so many films in a short amount of time.

Worksheets for all films must be completed by Dec. 22. In order to apply, fill out the form on the SimpleTexting website and explain why you love Christmas more than any other jolly old soul in the world.

Applications will close at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and the winner will be notified by Friday, Dec. 13.