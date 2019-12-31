Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Looking for a New Housekeeper at Windsor Castle (Video)

If you don’t mind cleaning and caring for a big house, this is definitely the job for you.

The Royal family is looking for a new, full-time housekeeping assistant for Windsor Castle – otherwise known as the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The official job posting details say this is to be a permanent, 40 hours, five days per week job. It also includes a comprehensive benefits package, 33 days of paid vacation per year, a 15% employer contribution to pensions, training, and even an option to live at the castle (with a slight salary adjustment to compensate for room and board). The job posting did not reveal the salary.

The royal family often posts similar jobs at different royal homes throughout the year, including a housekeeper for the Queen, a household travel director, and even a head of digital engagement.

The job will, of course, teach the lucky candidate new skills in the world of housekeeping and hospitality, so being an expert in the field may be a plus, but it is not required. “Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best,” the job posting says.

The perfect candidate is someone who is proactive and welcomes challenges, and who has a keen attention to detail, a love of working on a team, excellent organization and time management skills, enthusiasm for the work, and a willingness to learn from others. Seems like a fair trade for living in a castle with the everyday chance to get an up-close and personal glimpse of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie.

Interviews are scheduled to happen later in January 2020. The job posting will remain live until Jan. 19, 2020. If you think you have the right stuff for the job, visit the Royal Household website.