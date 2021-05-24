This Company Is Hiring a Chief Fashion Officer — and the Job Comes With a Trip for 2 Anywhere in the World

Fashion lovers, here's your chance to apply for a dream job.

The boho-chic fashion line Roolee is on the hunt via TikTok for its first Chief Fashion Officer (CFO). The six-month role, which begins in August 2021, will include a $2,500 monthly stipend, monthly clothing allowance for the CFO and friends, a branded clothing line, and an all-expenses-paid content-creation trip for two to any place in the world (up to $10,000).

Interior of a Roolee store Credit: Courtesy of Roolee

To enter, applicants must submit an original English-language video on their personal TikTok account, showing why they should be the company's CFO. Posts should also include the hashtags #roolee, #rooleeCFO, and #girlsROOL. Candidates will also have to follow both Roolee's TikTok and Instagram accounts. Submissions must be made by May 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. MT. (Full rules and conditions can be accessed here.)

From those entries, about 100 people will be notified via TikTok that they've been selected to move on to the second round, in which they'll be given $100 in Roolee credit to order clothing and create a video showcasing those items. Then, about 10 finalists will be flown to Utah for two to three days for the third round, where they'll be given a Roolee shopping spree and asked to participate in TikTok-friendly activities, interviews, and a meeting with the brand's founders, Kylee and Chad Champlin. Finally, one person will be selected for the coveted position this summer.

The chosen CFO will also help advocate for the brand's commitment to uplifting and empowering women through its A World of Sisters movement. In fact, as part of the search, Roolee will donate $1 for each person who enters using the tag #girlsROOL, giving up to $10,000 to the United Nations Foundation group Girl Up.

"As a sister and a mother, it is important to me that in addition to beautiful clothing, we strive to create 'A World of Sisters' in which girls treat each other with kindness, support, encouragement, and love," Kylee Champlin said in a statement. "Social media platforms such as TikTok can be powerful tools to help spread positivity."